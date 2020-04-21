Propst looking to bring championships to Valdosta

Rush Propst, a champion coach, comes to Winnersville looking to add championships to a storied program in the Valdosta High Wildcats. Only hiccup in that scenario might be if the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) pulls the plug on next season due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Teams are still sidelined because of Georgia Governor Brian Kemp's decision to close schools for the rest of the semester. That leaves football coaches uncertain as to when or if they will be able to meet with their players this summer. It's especially tough for Propst who was just hired last week.
“It's a challenge, no question about it. I've always said and I've actually taught seminars about this before at clinics and on speaking tours I've been on; it takes 18 months, 20 months to get your program established at any new school,” Propst said. “I don't have that luxury. With the number of starters they have coming back and the expectation level, I've got to do it in four or five months. And we don't know when we're going to be able to get our hands on them or get back to some kind of normalcy.”
The GHSA announced on April 2 that all spring sports activities would be canceled for the rest of the semester. This came a day after Kemp announced he was closing schools for the final two months.
“It is a unique situation and a challenge, but not only for us, but for anybody right now. Especially for people like me that are taking a job during this pandemic, it does create a unique challenge that we're going to have to really think outside the box and be creative and be very smart and efficient when we get back,” Propst said.
Propst inherits a team that finished 10-3 last year and advanced to the third round of the Class 6A playoffs.
Propst last coached at Colquitt County from 2008-19, where he led the Packers to back-to-back state championships in 2014-15. He also won five state championships at Hoover (Ala.) and has a career 299-92 record.
