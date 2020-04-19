Propst breaks silence

VALDOSTA – Valdosta High’s new football coach had high praise for his team after being named the 17th head coach in Wildcats history.
“It’s obviously a tremendous honor to coach at Valdosta. I think that it’s sort of the golden dome of high school football so to speak,” said Rush Propst, who was named the school’s new coach at Tuesday’s Valdosta City Schools Board of Education meeting. “It’s the program that every high school football coach and probably most college football coaches and I’d say most NFL coaches know about and keep an eye on.
“I think what coach (Wright) Bazemore did and what coach (Nick) Hyder did was remarkable with the legacy that both of those guys left. Then obviously coach (Mike) O’Brien winning in ‘98, kept it alive after coach Hyder’s death, and then what Alan (Rodemaker) did in 2016.”
Propst’s hire comes on the heels of two Board of Education votes to relieve Rodemaker. The first came on Jan. 28 with five board members voting not to renew his contract. A second vote was held on Feb. 11 with the same results. When asked about how he would mend the brokenness that’s been experienced within the Valdosta program, Propst insisted on looking forward.
“I think you concentrate on the players. You concentrate on what’s best for children. That’s going to be my biggest thing. I’m not going to reflect on what’s happened, I’m going to look at the future and be positive and do what’s best for our players because they deserve it,” Propst said.
Propst, 62, last coached at Colquitt County from 2008-18, where he led the Packers to back-to-back state championships in 2014-15. He also won five state championships at Hoover (Ala.) and has a career 299-92 record.
Propst had agreed in principle to become the head coach at USA Academy in Alabama on Jan. 2. But eight weeks into his tenure, Propst resigned, citing “a variety of factors outside of my control” as his reason for leaving. He describe the whirlwind of emotions he’s experienced over the past couple of months.
“I’ve kept it all in perspective to be honest with you. When you’ve been in it as long as I have, starting my 40th year of coaching, I’ve experienced a lot of things and I’ve seen a lot of things in a lot of different environments; I’ve just basically taken it all in perspective and sort of kept it stored at an arm’s distance to know that there’s never a sure thing,” Propst said. “You can have faith of where you’re going to be put by our good Lord. As long as you have faith and he’s got a plan for you and you trust in that plan, then I think you can remain calm in knowing that you’re going to be back on the sidelines somewhere. It just so happens to be at a school I’ve cherished for a long, long time.”
