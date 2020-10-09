PRINCE AUTOMOTIVE PARTNERS WITH VALDOSTA LOWNDES COUNTY PARKS AND RECREATION DEPARTMENT

Valdosta, GA – Prince Automotive of Valdostais partnering with the Valdosta Parks and Recreation Department in Valdosta by joining forces with the national Chevrolet Youth Baseball program to provide new equipment and an opportunity for community members to earn donations for their league via a Test Drive fundraiser. In addition, Prince Automotive is donating $500 to VLPRA to assist in their efforts to bring sporting activities to the lives of children throughout the Valdosta community.
“Playing the game of baseball helps kids develop skills like leadership, cooperation, and sportsmanship while bringing families and communities together to show their support. Prince Automotive and Chevrolet Youth Baseball are proud to participate in a sport that brings so many smiles to kids and families in Valdosta.” said Jay Prince, Vice President for Prince Automotive. “Chevrolet believes in the power of play as a way for young people to build the skills needed to be successful in the future and supports the spirit of teamwork that baseball instills in its players.”
2020 marks the fifteenth year of Chevrolet’s Youth Baseball program and has benefitted over 8 million players since it launched. In 2019, more than 1,300 Chevrolet dealers participated across the country.
Prince Automotive will present an equipment kit that includes useful items such as equipment bags, first aid kits, batting tees, and ball buckets.
In addition, Prince Automotive will present a check representing a one-time monetary contribution to VLPRA. Sponsored leagues across the country will have the chance to earn additional funds as community members take test drives at their partnering dealership to help support the league.
“Chevrolet vehicles are designed and built with busy families in mind, featuring a comprehensive suite of available safety features; technologies that make the journey more comfortable and engaging for the entire family; and the space and flexibility needed to haul people and cargo. We would encourage everyone to come take a look at what Chevrolet has to offer,” said Jay Prince.
For more information about Chevrolet Youth Baseball, please visit www.chevrolet.com/youthsports.com.
