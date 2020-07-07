Pretty Normal: Tison says Monday 'felt like an actual football practice'

HOMERVILLE – The Clinch County Panthers are progressing in their preparations for the upcoming season. They need to be. Their preseason scrimmage is less than a month away.
“The talk (Monday) to start off with is we have a scrimmage game scheduled against ECI a month from this past weekend. In less than a month, we'll be getting on a bus and going to scrimmage ECI who we played in the playoffs last year,” said Clinch County coach Don Tison Jr. “When you put it into that type of perspective, it kind of got the attention of some of the kids, like we're about to play a game in less than a month.”
This week finally feels like a summer practice for the Panthers. The Georgia High School Association (GHSA) mandated on July 1 that starting this week, teams could implement intra-squad competitions, and groups of 50 were allowed to re-group if done safely. Teams can start preparing for the start of the season instead of just working out.
“It was refreshing to get the balls out, run some plays; it felt pretty normal out there today,” said Tison on Monday. “It felt like an actual football practice.”
It's been a long trek for teams like the Panthers to get where they are this week, due to concerns with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. COVID-19 shut down schools and sports activities from mid-March to June 8. That was when the GHSA first allowed teams from member schools to reconvene for summer workouts amid strict guidelines. But the GHSA continues to loosen restrictions as the fall sports calendar draws nearer.
Tison likes the progress his team has made during unique workout conditions.
“It's definitely different, but you kind of look at the overall attitude of the players, how we're progressing as far as our conditioning goes, getting back strong in the weight room. (Monday) was the first day we got to run plays so as far as installing the offense, putting a defense out there and stuff like that, (Monday) was the first day, so you can't really speak about that. But just the overall feel of the team, the attitude of the players, leadership from our upperclassmen, so far to this point, I've been very pleased,” Tison said. “To start off with at the beginning of the summer, everybody was just fearful, not knowing and unsure about things. With a long break from school, it was very awkward getting back up there. But once we got the ice broke, from that point up until now, I feel like we've progressed a great deal. We'll see how it goes from this point on.”
Clinch will open the regular season on Aug. 22 against Lincoln County in the Erk Russell Classic at Georgia Southern.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.