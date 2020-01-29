Pressing On: Eagles overcome Patriots' 3-point barrage, win seventh straight

VALDOSTA –– Despite 13 triples by Citizens Christian, the Highland Christian Eagles did their work early and coasted to an 80-58 win on Tuesday night.
Quron Baker scored a team-high 24 points while senior Jace LeVan poured in 22 of his own as the Eagles won their seventh straight game.
The Patriots came out firing early and led briefly in the first quarter, but the Eagles' use of the press and transition scores tilted the game in their favor with Highland leading 30-14 at the end of the first.
A slow second quarter with a strange mix of uncharacteristic mistakes –– two lane violations on free throws and even earning a technical foul for having six players on the floor during the second quarter. No matter for the Eagles, however, as they led by as many as 28 points in the game.
"I thought we started great –– first quarter, we put 30 on the boards and more than doubled them up in the first quarter. I thought that was good –– a good tone setter," Eagles coach Joel Stites said.
The Eagles scored 19 points in both the second and third quarters, but built a 68-40 lead heading into the fourth.
Following a 3-pointer by the Patriots' Chance Wiggins early in the third, the Eagles answered with a 9-0 run punctuated by a 3 from Xavier Godfrey and a layup by LeVan to make it a 60-35 game.
"We had 19 in the second quarter, didn't play as good a defense," Stites said. "I was mixing some presses up –– that might've been my fault, but sometimes you've got to see what works at the end of the season. We did that, we tinkered a little bit. I thought the first half was pretty strong."
The Eagles got a big lift from starting forward Jyrell Jones, who had been hobbled recently by a nagging ankle injury. Jones had 10 points, attacked the glass with aggression and brought high energy in his time on the floor.
"I thought Jyrell coming back –– he's not 100 percent, but the effort's good," Stites said of the senior. "He fouled out on Saturday (against Trenton). I told him, 'That's great.' That means he was on the court until he got kicked off so I like that. We're glad to have him back and him giving us 10 points tonight was great. That should improve as the season goes on."
It's been an up-and-down year for the Eagles front court tandem on LeVan and Jones, as both have struggled with focus and consistency at times this season.
According to Stites, reserves Caleb McCormick and Caleb North coming off behind the seniors gives the Eagles a formidable big man rotation heading into the team's final regular season game Thursday against Grace Christian.
"When Jyrell is going, then you've got a two-headed monster," Stites said. "Caleb McCormick's kind of unsung –– he does a good job. Caleb North does a good job. We've got four bigs that can contribute. The two Calebs –– Caleb squared –– they've done a really good job on defense, changing shots, rebounding. That matters too. Our bigs do a good job. They didn't finish as well as I wanted them to tonight, but they were in the right spots and our guards did a good job of getting it to them."
Brock Amerson had a game-high 25 points for the Patriots, knocking down six of the team's 13 triples on the night.
With the start of the postseason looming, Stites is still in search of some key components his team will need to make another run to repeat as state champions.
"Focus throughout," Stites said. "We scored 30 in the first quarter and that was the most points we'd scored in all of the quarters. Tonight, we lost track just a little bit. They hit 13 threes and that's tough too. If we're making them shoot 20-footers and they're hitting some and we still win by 25 or 30 points, I can't be too upset. But we've just got to stay focused –– talking on defense and really, just the fundamentals."
UP NEXT
Highland Christian closes out the regular season at home Thursday night against Grace Christian. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
