Practicing Patience: Goff, Blazers playing the waiting game

VALDOSTA –– Things started according to plan for the Valdosta State football team.
The team went through its full spring practice schedule that began on Feb. 17 and ran until Mar. 10 before the team's annual spring game on Mar. 12.
Unlike most college football teams across the country, the Blazers were one of the few teams that were able to get in their spring game. The Red team defeated Black 26-24 thanks to a game-winning drive led by reserve quarterback Ivory Durham that culminated in John Miller's 28-yard field goal as time expired.
That same day, news came down from the NCAA that spring seasons would be canceled along with the NCAA Tournament in college basketball.
The Blazers hadn't yet felt the crunch. That is, until COVID-19 forced students out of the classroom and into online classes.
"At the time, I don't know how concerned everybody really was," Valdosta State head football coach Gary Goff said. "The players were going on Spring Break, then they extended it another week until classes went online. Once they made the announcement that classes were going online, I think that's when it really hit home with the coaches and myself that...now we're concerned."
The concern came loaded with questions.
How would the team have study hall? How would the coaching staff keep tabs on players to make sure they were still handling their academics? How would the players stay in shape and communicate? More importantly, how would the team manage to maintain all the progress it made during spring practice?
Now into April, many of those questions remain unanswered. While gyms and fitness centers reopened last week, Valdosta State University remains closed.
"The difficulty right now is that the gyms across the country have been closed," Goff said. "Most people don't have in-home weights, so we've talked to our players about trying to make sure they get into some type of regimen of running every other day and as many pushups and sit-ups as they possibly can do and have some friendly competition with each other within their position group. The concern for the coaches and myself is, it's easy to work out when you've got your teammates behind you pushing you and encouraging you. It's very difficult for us all to work out by ourselves [laughs]. ... But that's not just a concern here at Valdosta State. Every coach across the country is concerned right now and everybody's on the same playing field."
When the Blazers will be able to return to the practice field remains unclear. In the meantime, Goff and his staff are having several staff meetings per week on Zoom to stay in touch and bounce ideas off one another.
"It's funny, everybody's doing these Zoom meetings right now and that's been good," Goff said. "It's allowed us all to see each other's faces and talk and socialize a little bit. It's not like you're not seeing the staff or each other. That part's been good, but it's just the uncertainty that everybody's got right now. When are we going to be allowed to go back to work? When are we going to see our players again in-person? Honestly, we're all extremely worried about our academics. Study hall is hard enough at times, just making sure everybody's there on time and working on something while they're there.
"At least when they're on campus, we're able to keep our thumb on them. But now, it's been more of each coach talking to their position group up to three times a week. We're doing one by either Facetime or Zoom meeting. We're doing another meeting with them through texts or a phone call. Then, I'm circling back around and calling different players on a daily basis. We're trying to do everything in our power to make sure that our guys are gonna get through this. We're trying to encourage them and we're still encouraging that we will have a football season, but obviously that's still up in the air. Nobody really knows, but we're trying hard to keep everybody's morale up. Right now, everybody's really flat and in a holding pattern, which is pretty difficult for a lot of these student-athletes."
The Blazers are coming off of a stellar first season under Goff. Following a national championship run in 2018, the Blazers extended their winning streak to 25 games and claimed the Gulf South Conference Championship.
The streak ended in the second round of the NCAA Division II Playoffs against eventual champion and conference rival West Florida on Nov. 30. With Harlon Hill Trophy finalist Rogan Wells heading into his senior season and a roster still overflowing with talent, it's not a stretch to say the Blazers remain a national championship contender, whether the season begins on time or not.
As it stands, the Blazers will host Kentucky State in the season opener on Sept. 12. But for now, the Blazers must practice patience until their time –– everyone's time –– finally comes.
"I wouldn't say anybody's frustrated at this point," Goff said. "Our players are beginning to get frustrated because they want to lift, they want to be back on campus. I've had multiple players tell me, 'Coach, I can't wait till we get back on campus.' I think if there's any silver lining to this, a lot of our student-athletes are like, 'I miss my sport and I miss being a college student,' because the real world will eat you up real fast [laughs]."
