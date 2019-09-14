VALDOSTA—The Vikings hit a few potholes in their first road contest of the regular season.
It might’ve been the more than three-hour bus ride. It might’ve been the unfamiliar turf. It might’ve been the nothing-to-lose approach from East Coweta (0-3).
It might’ve—and probably was—the unsightly officiating.
But for three quarters, it appeared that the Lowndes Vikings (4-0) were in danger of losing their first game of the season.
The Vikings defeated the Indians 27-3 in another strong defensive showing, but the Friday the 13th contest had its share of peculiar play.
Lowndes was called for multiple penalties in their first regular season game away from Martin Stadium.
The defense was stuck on the field for extended drives, after penalties calls that visibly frustrated the coaching staff.
The Lowndes offense seemed to be stuck in neutral to open the game. They weren’t able to move the ball and were forced to punt on their opening drive.
A Jacurri Brown keeper on the first play of their second drive gave them a 7-0 lead with 7:13 remaining in the first quarter.
It was the only score of the half.
The Vikings couldn’t jumpstart their offense and the East Coweta defense stood tall on every down-and-distance play.
Lowndes clung to a seven-point lead going into the half which marks its lowest margin all season.
“They had a good defensive plan against us,” Lowndes head coach Randy McPherson said after the game. “They’re a well-coached team. I think they’re in maybe a young phase right now but they’ve got a lot of talent.”
Out of the half, the Vikings were forced to punt.
It looked like they’d be in for a dogfight all game. That’s until Jalon Baker intercepted a pass attempt by East Coweta quarterback Gabe Gary.
The interception gave Lowndes the ball at the 10-yardline.
On the ensuing play, Gary Osby scored on a handoff, but it was called back because of a holding penalty.
So Osby did it again, going into the endzone untouched to give Lowndes a 13-0 lead in the third quarter.
It seemed like the tides were turning, but the Indians used another drive extended by Viking penalties to keep Lowndes’ offense off the field. It resulted in the Indians scoring their first points of the night on a field goal with 8:32 remaining in the game.
With the Indians finding their offensive groove, the Vikings needed to show their resolve.
They were backed into a third-and-six on their next drive, but turned it into a nearly three minute drive. Osby was rewarded with his second score of the night and the Viking lead was 20-3.
The senior back was adamant about keeping composure throughout the game.
“I trust my team so I knew we’d come out and pick it up after halftime,” Osby said. “I knew they’d come out and play harder than we began. It just feels good to be confident over my teammates.”
After the Vikings forced another punt, Justin Lee put the exclamation point on the victory with a 50-yard touchdown run.
“They were coached well. Me and their coach were roommates and I told the kids: ‘I don’t know what their best is going to be but we’re about to get it,’” defensive coordinator Byron Slack said. “I thought they responded well. There was a long drive there but we gave up three points. We’ve got to hang on to that and tout that as a big deal.”
So the Vikings faded into the night with an unblemished record and a date with Miami Northwestern next weekend.
An unattractive, but telling game in their rearview as they prepare for the 6A state champions out of Florida.
But every game won’t be as bizarre as Friday’s win.
And they know that.
“It just shows that even on a bad day we can still do great things,” senior Shwan Martin said about only allowing a field goal. “So catch us on a good day and we’ll do even better things.”
UP NEXT
The Vikings will take on the Bulls Friday at Martin Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m.
