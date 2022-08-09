Poor weekend leaves Braves still chasing Mets

The Atlanta Braves had an opportunity to send a message to their fiercest National League East rival this past weekend. Instead, it was the New York Mets who dropped the mic after disposing of the defending World Series championship in four of five games.
The team that was licking its chops at the thought of overtaking the first-place Mets in New York now are just licking their wounds.
Name a facet of the game and the Braves performed poorly in it. They were severely outpitched, in both starters and out of the bullpen. They failed to keep pace at the plate, succumbing to the Mets' overpowering pitching staff, featuring Max Scherzer and Jacob DeGrom. The Braves failed in the field. Defense is normally a strong part of the Braves team but it lacked severely against the Mets, committing five errors in the series.
Instead of potentially having a the N.L. East lead for the first time, the Braves left New York still 6.5 games back.
Instead of staying focused on another division title, the Braves might better focus on the Wild Card standings. It is almost unfathomable to imagine Atlanta catching New York at this point. There is too much of a deficit with less than two months remaining in the season. There also might be too much of a talent gap to catch the Mets.
New York owns an 8-4 advantage in head-to-head meetings this year. The Braves have seven games remaining with the Mets, all in Atlanta. But what should give the Braves fans confidence their Bravos can turn things around?
The Braves' starting pitching is tremendous with Max Fried, Kyle Wright and Charlie Morton leading the rotation. But do we honestly think they could go toe-to-toe with the Mets' big two of Scherzer and DeGrom? Not when they are healthy, and it sure looked like DeGrom has already round into form for the stretch run.
I will be the first to say I was wrong about the Braves' expectations of catching the Mets the second half of the season. These Mets are different and have the makeup to finally pull away for a rare division title. Who would have imagined the Braves relegated to second-place status after last year's championship run?
Last year's team showed something the second half of the season. This year's squad has failed to deliver. It still has time but who really thinks the Braves can catch the Mets? Not me.
Clint Thompson is a special contributor to the Valdosta Daily Times.
