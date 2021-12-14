Poor shooting dooms Blazers in blowout loss to Flames

CLEVELAND, Tenn. – Another tough shooting night for the Valdosta State men's basketball team resulted in an 87-64 loss at Lee Monday night against Lee.
The Blazers (5-5, 1-2 Gulf South Conference) shot just 6 of 21 in the first half, falling down 43-21 to the Flames (6-4, 2-2 GSC) at halftime.
Though the Blazers shot 44.4% from the floor and went 9 of 14 from beyond the arc in the second half, the Flames never cooled off – finishing the game shooting 52.5% from the floor and 13 of 29 from 3-point range.
The Blazers led 2-0 in the early going, but trailed the rest of the way as they've already equaled last season's loss total through the first 10 games of the season.
Freshman guard Ricky Brown was the hot hand for the Blazers with 15 points, going a perfect 5 of 5 from the 3-point line with an assist and a steal in 13 minutes. Junior guard Jacolbey Owens was the only other Blazer in double figures with 12 points on 4 of 12 shooting.
Junior forward Mohamed Fofana led the Blazers in rebounding, hauling in seven Monday night.
Lee placed five players in double figures. Jalen Page sizzled for the Flames, drilling 5 of 6 from 3-point land on his way to a game-high 19 points and five rebounds while PJay Smith added 12 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Makhi McGuire also added 12 points. Starters Michael McGuirk and Jayce Willingham poured in 11 and 10, respectively. The Flames outrebounded the Blazers 39-23 in the game.
UP NEXT
Valdosta State: Hosts Montevallo on Saturday. Tip-off is scheduled for 4 p.m.
Lee: Hosts Alabama Huntsville Saturday at 4 p.m.
