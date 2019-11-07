Playoff spot on the line for Jackets

THOMASVILLE — The official Class AAAAA playoffs begin next week but the Thomas County Central Yellow Jackets are in playoff mode already. A win over Region 1 rival Bainbridge Friday likely catapults Central into the state playoffs as a No. 3 seed.
“You control your own destiny and that's all you can ask for," Central coach Ashley Henderson said. "We're not looking at it as do or die, we're looking at it as another opportunity against our arch rival in region, the defending state champs. We have a ton to play for. We feel like we're playing good ball. It's a big ball game.”
If Central wins, it creates a three-way tie for third place between Central, Bainbridge and Harris County. The deciding factor is points given up in games against the other two teams. Bainbridge destroyed Harris County last week 68-14, so Harris County has allowed 88 points. So if Central can win and not allow 60 points to Bainbridge, it'll enter the playoffs as the No. 3 seed.
“To be in the region right now and still control your own destiny, we're fortunate to still be in the spot we're in to have a chance to still get in the playoffs,” Henderson said.
Despite a three-game losing streak, the Yellow Jackets have shown signs of breaking through in Region 1-AAAAA. It's lost back-to-back heartbreakers to Harris County (28-20) and Veterans (27-21) in the past two weeks.
“I think the last couple of weeks we were two plays away both weeks. I credit a lot of it to their preparation. We've had two and a half weeks of the best practices we've had (all season),” Henderson said. “They're starting to get it. They're competing every day in practice.”
The region finale doesn't get any easier, though, for the Yellow Jackets. The Bearcats are 6-3 and 1-2 in the region standings and are the only region team to compete for four quarters against region champion Warner Robins.
“They've gone through that gauntlet of our region as well," Henderson said. "They had a tight game with Warner Robins in a rematch of the state championship game. They had a tight game with Veterans and then cut it loose last week against Harris. In all three phases of the game, they were hitting on all cylinders. They know what time of the year it is. They know it's not how you start, it's how you finish.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.