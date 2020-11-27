Playoff Push: Vikings planning to take advantage of Newton’s road struggles

VALDOSTA –– It’s win or go home.
The 7A state playoffs kick off tonight when the No. 4 Lowndes Vikings invite the Newton Rams from Covington into the Concrete Palace.
The Vikings ended their regular season 7-1 (2-1) after a 28-21 victory over region rival Camden County two weeks ago.
Newton finished their season 4-5 (2-2) after clinching their playoff spot in a 17-10 victory over South Gwinnet a week ago.
Fresh off an open week, the Vikings spent it trying to become cohesive and retouching on fundamentals ahead of the first round of the playoffs.
“We were working on ball security and execution to get back to the basics,” quarterback Jacurri Brown said. “We ended the season with a bang and we’re coming back together as a team. We’re coming in with a lot of confidence and if we’re all as one, nobody can beat us.”
The Rams have struggled on the road with all five of their losses coming on the road.
“The advantage we got right now is playing at home but they’re a very good three seed,” head coach Jamey DuBose said at practice. “We’re matched up against a very good region and they’ve been tested. They’ve went on the road six times this year, so they understand playing in other houses.”
The Vikings are undefeated this season at Martin Stadium, going 5-0 and posting 33 points per game while allowing an average of 14.
The Rams only put up an average of seven points on the road and they will have to combat the struggles that they face when playing away to advance to the next round.
Jamey DuBose prepares for his first playoff game since becoming head coach of the Vikings earlier in the calendar year.
He wants his team to stay true to themselves and stick to the plan to nab the victory.
“We need to be us,” DuBose said. “Our fans will show up and be loud as the 12th man. We must eliminate turnovers and foolish penalties. Defensively, we must tackle well and be disciplined. We are going to have to continue to look for explosive plays. If your number is called, you have to step up and make plays and we should have a good night.”
The first-round battle kicks off at Martin Stadium at 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.