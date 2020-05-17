Planting Her Flag: Valdosta's Smith makes history, signs with Gulf Coast State

VALDOSTA –– Valdosta High volleyball standout Kemari Smith made history on Thursday, becoming the first VHS volleyball player to sign a college scholarship.
Smith, a senior attacker, signed with Gulf Coast State College in Panama City, Fla. However, she reveals her original plans were to join the U.S. Navy.
“It was very shocking because I didn’t have my mind set on going to college first,” Smith said in a phone interview Saturday. “I was actually going to the Navy when all the COVID-19 stuff fades away. But when the coaches kept reaching out to me and showing me, ‘I want her, I want her,’ I was having a change in mindset that maybe I need to go to college first because scholarships are not going to always last. The Army and Navy are always going to be here.”
Smith finished her high school career with 177 kills, 140 solo blocks and 19 aces with a hitting percentage of .535.
The 6-foot force is one of seven freshman signings for the Commodores, who went 23-8 last season and posted a 10th place finish at the NJCAA Division II National Championship Tournament last season.
Smith’s signing is groundbreaking for the Wildcat program as the team increased its win total from 11 wins in 2018 to 21 last season. The ‘Cats finished 21-12, advancing to the second round of the 6A state playoffs under head coach Anna McCall.
McCall recalls Smith arriving at tryouts three years ago, having never played volleyball before and flashing serious potential.
“I remember Kemari trying out as an upcoming sophomore, having never played volleyball before,” McCall said. “I remember immediately thinking, ‘Wow, she is going to be good!’ Here we are three seasons later and two club seasons with PSVA. She’s made All-Region 1-6A twice. Her senior season, she had 50 percent of the blocks and 25 percent of the kills for our team.
“Kemari will be a huge asset for Gulf Coast State College as an athlete, scholar and a leader on and off the court.”
According to McCall, the hope now is that Smith’s signing paves the way for future VHS volleyball players.
As a senior leader for the ‘Cats, Smith is confident many of her younger teammates can make the same leap.
“It makes me feel really good –– especially for the younger girls,” Smith said of inspiring her teammates. “They all look up to me on the team and I’m not going to be there anymore, so by me doing this, I can still leave something for them to look up to.”
