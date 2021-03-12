Pitch Hit & Run, the officials skills competition of Major League Baseball, will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 28, at the Knuck McCrary Complex in Moultrie.
The Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority will host the event.
Participation is free.
There are baseball and softball divisions for players ages 7-14. Age is determined as of July 17, 2021.
Register at https://pitchhitrun2021.leagueapps.com/events/2072506
Entrants will have a chance to advance to the finals during Major League baseball's All-Star Week.
The PITCH portion of the program will test how accurately a competitor can throw strikes to a designated "Strike Zone" target from a designated distance (35 feet for the softball division and 45 feet for the baseball division). Any method of underhand/overhand pitching or throwing is accepted. An attempt hitting ANY portion of the target will be deemed a strike.
The HIT portion of the program will test a competitor's ability to hit from a stationary batting tee, along a tape measure from home plate, toward straight-away center field. Hits will be measured for distance and accuracy.
The RUN portion of the program will measure a competitor's speed in a sprint from the start line, touching third base, and touching home plate. ALL participants will run a total of 120 feet.
