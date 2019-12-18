Pippin Davis named Second Team Academic All-America by CoSIDA

VALDOSTA –– Valdosta State junior long snapper Pippen Davis has been named to the Academic All-America® Second Team, as announced by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA).
Davis has a 3.67 grade point average in Middle Grades Education. He played in all 11 games this season for the Blazers handling the long snapping duties for the Gulf South Conference champion Blazers. Davis handled snapping duties for second team D2CCA All-Super Region Two sophomore kicker Fernando Ramirez, who also earned second team all-conference honors this season, while also handling the snaps for redshirt freshman punter Tyson Shaw.
The Barnesville, Ga., native, Davis is the 17th different Blazer to earn CoSIDA Academic All-America honors in school history and the fifth in football. Former Blazer football standout Chris Hatcher earned first team honors in 1993 and 1994, while Dusty Bonner was a second team selection in 2001. Will Rhody earned second team honors in 2004 and Jake Thomas garnered second team accolades in 2012.
Last season, women's soccer standout Suvi Savolainen earned third team CoSIDA Academic All-America honors. With Davis' selection this year, marks the first back-to-back years of CoSIDA Academic All-America honorees for Valdosta State since 1992-93.
Davis and the 2019 Blazers went 10-1 this season, winning the program's eighth conference title and back-to-back league championships. The Blazers, who won the program's fourth national title in 2018, were ranked No. 1 nationally the entire regular season, before falling 38-35 in the NCAA Second Round to West Florida on Nov. 30.
He has been the starting long snapper for two seasons for the Blazers and has helped lead the team to a 24-1 record during the last two seasons. Davis was a member of the GSC Academic Honor Roll in 2018.
