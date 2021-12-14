VALDOSTA – The Cook High Hornets have a new football coach.
The Cook High School Touchdown Club announced the hire of former Lowndes defensive coordinator Dr. Byron Slack Monday.
Slack spent this past season as an associate head coach and defensive line coach at Colquitt County. Prior to his arrival at Colquitt, Slack spent one season as head coach at Hillgrove – leading the Hawks to a 4-5 record in 2020.
Slack becomes the first Black head football coach in Cook High School history – succeeding Jamie Rodgers, who stepped down to take a coaching job at Bradford High School in Florida. Rodgers posted a 14-19 record with one playoff win in three appearances with the Hornets.
This story will be updated as it develops.
Shane Thomas is the sports editor at the Valdosta Daily Times.
