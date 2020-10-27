VALDOSTA –– After a 41-0 victory against Westside last week, Valdosta opens region play Friday against the Northside Eagles.
It’ll be a tone-setting contest for the remainder of the season. Here are six takeaways from Valdosta’s latest victory:
Wildcats’ Wildcat
Running back Terrell Denson scored three touchdowns and rushed for 55 yards, largely using the Wildcat formation. It was an effective strategy on offense for the Wildcats, who at times fell stagnant against the Wolverines.
Missing a trio of starting receivers, the Wildcat formation proved to be an ace up the sleeve and paid off in the form of three touchdowns.
By directly snapping the ball to Denson—or any other runner—the offense’s rushing attack is jumpstarted and cuts out the middleman on a traditional running play.
Going forward, the Wildcat can be used to keep teams off-balance or just as a creative way to generate offense.
Dark Horse Defense
Valdosta’s defense not only shutout Westside, but it got a defensive touchdown too.
Taking into account Valdosta held Westside to 123 total yards, forced two fumbles and kept the Wolverines at a negative net rush total for the game, it was a statement performance by the Wildcats’ defense.
Not to mention, they were missing starting cornerback JaDarian Rhym.
The Wildcats play defense by committee. No one player jumps out more than the next and that’s not a knock on them.
Sure, the final scores might not always display it but when they need to, they can lock teams down.
As Valdosta opens region play this weekend, the defense is going to be needed more than ever. They’re set to face region-leading receiver, Justin Luke, and a renovated Northside offense.
Game on.
Wake Up the Weapons
At the start of the season, senior Javonte Sherman declared Valdosta to have the best receiving trio in the state.
In theory, he wasn’t wrong.
Having Aalah Brown and Tajh Sanders flanking Sherman seems like a nightmare for opposing defensive coordinators.
In practice, the full potential of the trio hasn’t come to fruition.
It’s no fault of their own, as injury and game cancellations have taken many opportunities away for the three receivers to share the field.
Still, as quarterback Amari Jones grows into the offense more, the Wildcats need to take full advantage of the receiving core that is around him.
That extends beyond the three previously mentioned receivers too. Valdosta has a wealth of talent, but they just have to be able to display it.
Jones’ Job
Amari Jones is experiencing a whirlwind of a season –– going from playing behind the No. 4 pro-style quarterback in the nation, to starting for the winningest high school in the nation.
Having pressures that are associated with that mantle could be a lot to handle.
To this point, Jones has managed the situation and aside from a few interceptions, he’s done well after being thrown into the fire.
Against Lowndes, he fought each possession in and out.
His ability to run the football kept the Vikings guessing on defense. His arm strength kept Valdosta in the game late.
Against Westside, he passed for 193 yards and could’ve had more but was taken out of the contest with the game well in-hand.
The biggest goal for Jones is to see improvement each week.
As it starts the next stretch of games, Valdosta needs him to be the best version of himself.
Penalties, Miscues and More
Valdosta’s Achilles heels this season have been penalties, turnovers and missed opportunities. The Westside game featured all three.
There were six penalties called. There was a fumble.There was a missed field goal and a missed extra point.
All were of minimal consequence in last week’s game, but could be concerning in the grand scheme.
These are the type of plays that can swing momentum for opponents and take a team out of a game. Unsecured points in a close contest can be the difference in a win or loss.
As region begins, the Wildcats will need to clean up the mistakes or it could cost them.
A Fresh Start
Valdosta enters region play with a sub .500 record.
While the start of the season hasn’t been ideal, the second half of the season could breathe new life into the Wildcats.
It’s a fresh start.
Everything that went wrong in the first part of the season is now washed clean and it’s a dash to the finish line.
In 2019, Brooks County had a 3-4 record after the first game of region play. They finished the season winning seven of eight games and making an appearance in the state championship game.
In 2018, Bainbridge was 3-5 before finishing the season on a seven-game winning streak to win the 5A state championship in a triple-overtime thriller against Warner Robins.
The goal for the Wildcats every year is championship or bust.
It’s attainable to win the championship, but the team has to “flush” everything that’s happened to this point and unlock a different drive.
