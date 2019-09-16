Pick Six: Six takeaways from VSU’s win over Ohio Dominican

VALDOSTA—No. 1 Valdosta State moved to 2-0 on the season and 17-0 in their last 17 games with a 48-21 win over Ohio Dominican on Saturday. Here are six takeaways from the game:
“We’re Dangerous”
Two words were uttered by head coach Gary Goff after the win: “we’re dangerous.” He was referring to what stands out to him after the team’s first two wins. He was right for all inclinations. The Blazers posses a firepower on both sides of the ball that other teams simply cannot match. From a talent standpoint alone the Blazers are a top-tier team in the nation. You add the proper game planing and coaching and VSU is the most dangerous program in Division II. As they head into Gulf South play this weekend, they still have the mindset of hunting and not hunted. It grants them the flexibility needed to attack each opponent, blazingly.
Run Stoppers
The automatic inclination after a 48 point performance would be to talk about the offensive output. I’m going to do exactly the opposite of that. The Black Swarm defense held the Panthers to 13 net rushing yards in the win. Overall the Panthers had 223 offensive yards and 131 of those yards came from wide receiver Devanaire Conliffe alone. The Black Swarm completely halted the Panther’s run attack and they marginalized opportunity for offense overall. In what could’ve been a close contest, the Blazer’s defensive unit gave them the edge needed to pull away.
Lio’undre the Lamborghini
In the VSU season opening win against Albany State, preseason all conference receiver Lio’undre Gallimore had four receptions for 56 yards and no touchdowns. It was a relatively quiet opening game for one of the top receivers in the conference. That all changed on Saturday. On the Blazer’s opening play, they found Gallimore on a 58-yard touchdown. The play was just the start because Gallimore finished with five receptions ,133 yards and the prior mentioned touchdown. Gallimore is one of the most electric players in the Blazer’s arsenal. He’s a Lamborghini and you don’t just allow a car like that to stay idle. You drive it, show it off, and thank the powers at be that it’s yours. Expect more outbreaks similar to Saturday throughout the season.
The Ivory Special
On the VSU opening play was previously discussed I failed to mention the key component in the touchdown. Quarterback Ivory Durham took a handoff from Rogan Wells and fired a missile to Gallimore for the score. It was nothing new for the sophomore phenom from Jacksonville. He assisted the Blazers in scoring the game-winning touchdown in the national championship on a similar play. I had the chance to speak with Durham during the summer. He said that he was going to shock a lot of people this season. Through two game he’s recorded 7-of-10 passes for 138 yards and one touchdown through the air and 52 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. He’s has his own package and is is an extra dimension that makes game planning for an already potent offense even harder.
Still Streaking
It’s strange to be talking about a streak after only two games but VSU has won its last 17 contest. The streak is good enough for the longest in program history. It has spanned through three season, originally dating back to the Blazer’s 52-0 victory over Shorter at the conclusion of the 2017 season. With a national championship, undefeated season and 866 points scored in between, the Blazers have established themselves as one of the premiere offenses in the nation.
Piling Penalties
The Blazers have out-flagged their opponents in both contest this season. Against Albany State they logged seven penalties for 53 yards. Last Saturday, they were flagged 12 times for 98 yards. In both contest the penalties didn’t change the final outcome. With GSC play opening on Saturday, the penalties could have negative effects on the top-ranked Blazers. It could just be the rust of game action still setting in. But the two non-critical contest are out of the window. Every game is directly tied to the end-of-year results that the Blazers will want to see. For the benefit of the team the penalties must be decreased drastically.
