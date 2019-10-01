Pick Six: Six takeaways from VSU's 44-7 win against Shorter

Valdosta State football continued it’s stay in the win column with a 44-7 defeat over Shorter last weekend. Here are six takeaways from that contest:
Run It
One week after he was ejected for compiling two personal foul penalties, Jamar Thompkins proved that he’s one of the top running backs in the Gulf South Conference. Thompkins rushed his way to 150 yards on 12 carries, including a 65-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. He was the leading rusher for the Blazers on a night where they set a new record for rushing yards. The previous mark was 395 yards against North Alabama in 2014. Against the Hawks the Blazer’s tallied 446 yards on the ground. Quarterback Ivory Durham contributed 114 yards on 10 carries as the Blazers displayed a dangerous dimension to their offense. If they continue running the football effectively, that plays into time of possession and extended drives that can help win games.
Stingy Defense
While the Blazers racked up a season-high 671 yards of total offense, Shorter only managed to get 106 yards. The Hawks averaged 2.1 yards through 51 plays and scored their lone touchdown from trickeration at the goal line. Shorter had more punt yards (419) in the contest than yards of total offense. The Hawks were limited to one red zone trip and the time of possession was kept to 27:06. Probably the most impressive stat is that the Black Swarm kept the Hawks in check without a single takeaway. After they had a season best five against West Alabama, they dug in and got results the hard way.
Tyson Shaw
Through four games Tyson Shaw is looking like a shoe-in for an all-conference special teams selection. Shaw punted the ball four times in the contest and put the Hawks inside their own 20 with each attempt. He also is responsible for kickoffs where he averaged nearly 65 yards per kick. He totaled six touchbacks on seven kickoffs and leads the conference with nearly 2,000 yards through two games. His play is as key to the team’s success as the defense or offense.
High-Low
VSU entered this season as the consensus top-ranked program in the conference and the nation. Shorter entered the season as the consensus lowest ranked team. When the two sides met, it pit the highest talent level in the Gulf South against the lowest. I think the result spoke volumes about where the Blazers are in their season. Aside from Thompkins and Durham’s big night on the ground VSU didn’t have an abnormal night. It felt like what we’ve come to expect from the No. 1 ranked Blazers. They handled business and then cruised into the sunset.
Still Streaking
Last week, I pointed out that a lot of streaks were on the line in the contest. It’s safe to say that they are all still intact. Shorter moved to loss 43 after the game and the Blazers kept their 19-game win streak alive. The 19 wins are a program-best for the Blazers who dispatched the Hawks for the seventh consecutive time. Now, the Blazers look for win No. 20 which would also be the 299th win in program history.
Choctaws set to Chop
This weekend the Blazers will face Mississippi College who has only attempted 34 passes through four games this season. The Choctaws are averaging a conference-leading 45 rushing attempts per game. Mississippi College averages 170 rushing yards per game but the Blazers only allow 91 rushing yards per contest. Last season VSU found itself in a shootout that saw a 35-point second quarter give them the edge, 63-42. However, this season, the Blazers are only allowing 14.5 points per game. Whether that will hold or not entirely depends on the Black Swarm.
