Pick Six: Six takeaways from VSU’s 444-27 win over West Alabama

VALDOSTA—The Blazers won their first conference game and 18th consecutive contest on Saturday. The win moved VSU to 3-0 on the season and they get ready for a road trip. Here are six takeaways from the West Alabama game.
Big Game Wells
“Boy, Rogan is a gamer isn’t he?”
That was head coach Gary Goff’s response to a question about the Harlon Hill runner-up’s play on Saturday night. Wells finished with two passing touchdowns, one rushing touchdown, and one receiving touchdown in the conference opening victory. The Tigers scored with under a minute remaining in the first half to make it a one score contest. Wells broke free for a 46-yard run which set him up for a 29-yard touchdown pass to give the Blazers some extra padding. And when the Tigers tried to creep back into the game, he scrambled for a 23-yard touchdown to cap the contest. It’s worth noting that after the captains meeting Wells went to the sideline to get extra practice in rather than running out of the tunnel with his teammates. It should’ve been a sign of what was to come from the reigning offensive conference player of the year.
Black Swarm
As instrumental as Wells was for the Blazers, he didn’t pass up the opportunity to praise his defense. The Black Swarm had three interceptions, including an 80-yard touchdown return by Aaron Dawson that swung momentum back to the Blazers. They also had two forced fumble recoveries to total five takeaways in the contest. VSU’s defense only allowed the Tigers to convert 6-of-12 third down attempts and shut them out on fourth down attempts. They got off the field and allowed their offense to control possession time. After the game Wells noted that without the defense it would’ve been a much closer contest. He was correct. It was a strong showing against an opponent that scored 82 points in their first two contest.
Penalties and Miscues
A main concern through the first two games were the penalties that the Blazers racked up. That concern still stands after the Blazers finished with seven flags for 83 yards on Saturday. Additionally, Jamar Thompkins was ejected from the game after two unsportsmanlike fouls. In full disclosure, the second half’s officiating was probably the poorest that I’ve seen on any level. Calls were missed, ignored or just wrong at the tail end of the game. That doesn’t excuse the Blazers from their issues. Due to human error, players won’t always be perfect. No one is perfect at their jobs and that’s how life is. However, if not fixed soon, the Blazers could see the mistakes cost them a game or put them in a dire predicament. At some point the penalties have the potential to bite back.
Special Teams Answers the Call
Special teams was another point that I focused on in earlier columns. They answered the call and resolved any doubts with three field goal makes on three attempts. Six of the nine points came from the first four opening drives where the Blazers couldn’t find the end zone. Those six points gave the VSU an early advantage over the Tigers who struggled to find the end zone themselves. Tyson Shaw continued his dominance on kickoffs with six touchbacks and 564 total yards. If the special teams units can perform well it’s just more fuel to an already hot fire.
Fan Support
I’d be remised not to mention the role of fans through the first three games for VSU. They traveled to Albany in droves for the season opener and filled the away side with a sea of red and black. In the first two home games fans—specifically student fans—have come to games for the entire duration. That’s a new exhibition from season’s prior where students wouldn’t be at the game and if they were it wasn’t for the duration. While I was a member of the Spectator we ran several stories on the lack of fan support during the title run last year. This year, it’s almost standing room only in the student section of the games. Credit to VSU’s Student Life for making the games a full experience. Prizes, fan cameras, giveaways and a student DJ have all made game day an eventful extravaganza. Of course it helps that the Blazers are winners of 18 consecutive games and provide top-quality play each contest.
Shorter in Short
This weekend the Blazers will be traveling to Rome, GA. for their first true road trip. It’s coming against the Shorter Hawks who have not fared well against VSU in football competition. Shorter was the team that started the current win streak for the Blazers. A 52-0 victory in the final regular season contest of 2017 is where it all began. Now, the team eyes the 19th consecutive victory and eighth consecutive win against the Hawks. The Hawks haven’t scored on the Blazers in three years. In fact, the Blazers hold a 300-34 advantage over Shorter in their seven meetings. The Hawks are on a streak of their own, a 42 game losing streak that dates back to 2015. In short, this should be a walkover win for VSU but stranger things have happened.
