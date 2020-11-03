Defiant Defense
Valdosta’s defense is legit.
The Wildcats opened region play with a statement, headlined by the play of the defense. They pestered Northside continuously, only allowing 67 yards of total offense.
Jacquez McGowan’s late-game tackle snatched life from the Eagles as he grabbed Elijah Robinson’s leg on a fourth-and-short and forced him to the turf.
They neutralized the top receiver in the region, essentially turning him into a decoy for three out of four quarters of Friday’s game.
By the time Northside effectively found ways to get Justin Luke the ball, it was far too late in the game for any meaningful drives.
They may have a new challenge to answer, though.
With the Wildcats' offensive struggles, the defense might be challenged to start scoring from turnovers.
Is this thing on?
Valdosta closed the non-region schedule with a 41-0 victory, signaling a positive outlook heading toward the region slate.
But after only managing two scores over 69 plays and almost 30 minutes of possession, the offense has some questions to answer.
To say that head coach Rush Propst was upset by the play of his offense would be underselling his frustration.
He said they were “inept” offensively—from every level at that.
He isn’t wrong.
The Wildcats boast three receivers that are ranked three-stars or higher. They have a rotation of running backs that could easily be the feature back at any other local high school. They have a dual-threat quarterback that can keep defenses off-balance.
But, for whatever reason, they can’t put it all together.
Yes, the ineligibility ruling against Jake Garcia was a bit of a derailing. The cancellation of two games due to COVID-19 concerns meant the cancellation of important in-game reps.
That doesn’t excuse the Wildcats only scoring 14 points on a night where most drives started inside their half of the 50.
Houston County will be the measuring stick for the remainder of the season.
They won’t have to be perfect, but they’ll have to look a lot better than they did last week.
More Miscues
Not only did Valdosta’s offense struggle, but the Wildcats couldn’t finish drives in general.
They missed two field goals against the Eagles that would’ve extended their lead.
It wasn’t of consequence against Northside, but it raises red flags for future opponents.
If it’s a tight contest and they need a score to potentially win, can they get it from their field goal unit?
Will there be a second thought about having to convert a fourth down versus kicking a potential game-winner?
The field goals weren't the only miscues as the Wildcats were flagged nine times for 95 yards –– almost an end zone to end zone distance in penalties.
Again, against the Eagles, it wasn’t of consequence. Against a later opponent, those are the mistakes that will cost a team an opportunity to win.
Jones is a fighter
After the game, Amari Jones took a lot of the heat for the way the offense performed.
And why wouldn’t he?
He’s the gunslinger, the signal-caller, the trigger man and the key to the offense.
He had two turnovers that he owned up to. He missed reads. He never looked comfortable.
But I’m not about to completely fault him for the issues of the Wildcats' offense.
For a large portion of the game, he didn’t have pocket protection and had to scramble to try to save broken plays.
Two receivers dropped would-be touchdown passes.
The run game was virtually non-existent all night.
Not to mention, he took a hit at the goal line that left him laying on the turf and holding his arm.
In spite of it all, he never quit.
His biggest flaw is that he isn’t the four-star transfer that’s committed to the University of California.
But he’s a fighter, and Valdosta’s going to need that fight for these next two contests.
Road Warriors
There is a possibility that Friday was the last time the Wildcats will be playing a game at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium this season.
With the next two games on the road, the results of those contests will determine if the Wildcats make the playoffs and if they’ll be seeded high enough to host a game.
Houston County looms this week, but Lee County lurks around the bend in two weeks time. The Trojans are looking to repeat as Region 1-6A champions and could potentially knock the Wildcats out of playoff contention.
Valdosta is 11-1 all-time against the Bears and averaged more than 50 points in each of the last three meetings. Houston County is 5-3 this season after a loss against Lee to open region play.
The Bears have four of the top 10 rushers in the region, but Lee has the top rusher in University of South Carolina committed running back, Caleb McDowell.
Neither contest will be easy for the Wildcats.
They’ll have to be true road warriors.
Rome wasn’t built in a day
And neither was Valdosta.
You don’t get to be the winningest program in the nation by uprooting and undercutting.
Great things take time.
In Rush Propst’s first season in Moultrie, the Packers finished 4-6 and didn’t make the postseason. They never missed the playoffs after that season.
In fact, the Packers had 10 semifinal appearances, five final appearances and two championships.
The same can be said for his work at Hoover.
They didn’t make the playoffs his first season, but followed that with seven consecutive appearances in the championship and five state titles.
He’s two wins away from his 300th win as a head coach.
He has a method to his madness, even if it isn’t always clear at first.
A lot of times, we’re prisoners of the moment –– stuck in the now and we lose scope of the future.
The seeds are being planted for the Wildcats to be a dynasty once again.
But Rome was built in a day, and the Wildcats won’t be either
