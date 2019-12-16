VALDOSTA –– Lowndes saw its season come to an end with a 17-9 loss against Marietta in the 7A state championship on Saturday. Here are my six takeaways from the game:
Sluggish Start
Lowndes was off to a rough start on both sides of the ball in the game. Offensively, the Blue Devils executed their game plan to perfection. They used the aggressiveness of the Vikings to their advantage, going with a faster tempo and moving the ball into the flats.
The first drive took more than six minutes off the clock and didn’t allow the Concrete Curtain to set the tone as it typically does.
Prior to the first snap, Lowndes had already been flagged for six penalties. The offense never really got rolling and it resulted in a hole that proved insurmountable.
Untimely Penalties
Penalties stunted the progression of Lowndes on both sides of the ball. The team finished with 14 flags for 104 yards. Some of those penalties were more hurtful than others. Jacurri Brown was flagged for two intentional grounding calls (though the second was more questionable than the first), prior to Lowndes first snap they were called for two false start penalties, and on the final drive Caleb Roberts was called for a blindside block that took the ball 15 yards back. Marietta was called for 102 yards of penalties but when you’re the team that is trying to come back those calls hurt more.
Mobbing Marietta
Marietta’s defense was able to match the intensity of their offense and played a big factor in the result of the game. Jacurri Brown was locked onto for the entire contest, never breaking free for his typical dynamic runs. Lowndes wasn’t able to effectively establish a passing game either, thanks to the pressure up front and talent on the back end. LSU commit BJ Ojulari seemed to repeatedly be in the backfield along with Arik Gilbert. The didn’t let up throughout the contest and the rest of the team followed suit.
With a team that was noted for its offensive potential, the Marietta defense had a larger role in the team’s ending success.
Senior Sign-offs
Though the Vikings lost, two of Lowndes’ seniors played their best games of the season in the affair.
Linebacker Devonn Lane, who has had an uptick in production since Gary Osby’s injury, had a team-high seven tackles and two sacks in the game. He helped hold the dangerous Blue Devils' offense scoreless in the second half by shedding blockers and finding his way to Harrison Bailey and Kimani Vidal multiple times.
Receiver Ghetti Brown led the team on and off the field with his solid play and character. At the start of the fourth quarter, Brown made the play of the game for the Vikings.
He broke off his route as his quarterback was flushed from the pocket and snagged a catch. While falling backwards, Brown had the presence of mind to reach for the touchdown to bring Lowndes within a touchdown of tying the game.
Curtain not broken
The Concrete Curtain showed the Blue Devils why they were the top defense in the classification in the second half.
They made adjustments to their game plan and shutout Marietta in the second half. They were able to force Harrison Bailey and all of the other weapons to perform at their best and aside from the opening quarter, won the battle. While it wasn’t their best game of the year they stayed true to themselves and can learn from the loss. It helps that a good portion of the defense will be returning.
Season of Success
Though it wasn’t the result that the team wanted, they have nothing to feel down about. They played 14 games and three quarters of solid football. Turning pain into passion, they set the mark for 7A and forced every school they encountered (Marietta included) to give its best punch.
The Concrete Curtain defense finished the season only allowing an average 11.6 points per game –– a remarkable feat for a high school team.
Jacurri Brown and the Lowndes offense gave spectators many classic moments that will be embedded into memory fo years to come. They finished the season averaging 37.6 points per game, the second-best mark for a Lowndes team that competed in the sate championship.
They had a senior class that re-instilled a culture into the program that will continue to grow with time.
And many of those seniors will have an opportunity to play college football thanks to the top-tier play of the team.
I’d say the year was a success for the players, coaching staff, managers and fans.
Juston Lewis is a sports reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
