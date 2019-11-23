Pick Six: Lowndes advances to quarterfinals of 7A playoffs

VALDOSTA—What is normally reserved for Valdosta State football has been extended to the Lowndes Vikings after their 44-14 victory against Norcross. Here are six takeaways from that game.
McPherson’s Mark
With the victory, Lowndes head coach Randy McPherson won his 250th game as a head coach. He’s been the head coach of Lowndes for 18 years and has a 179-45 recorded—by far the most wins of any Viking coach in history.
The historic win was business as usual for the undefeated Vikings. They’ve torn through teams this season and last night was no different.
McPherson credits the wins to his coaching staff and players after every game but such a feat deserves praise. Congratulations, coach.
No Osby, No Problem
Linebacker and running back Gary Osby is week-to-week with a knee injury. His presence wasn’t missed on Friday. As Osby was looking on from the sidelines, his teammates were delivering a sound performance.
Seniors Tiberius Drocea and Devonn Lane picked up the slack on defense, both finishing with five tackles and one sack.
Six different Vikings ran the ball on Friday but the leader amongst them was Justin Lee. Lee rushed for 140 yards and one touchdown on 20 carries. Lowndes finished with 293 rushing yards while holding Norcross to 14 points.
Not bad for a team without one of its top players.
0 to 100—Offense ’N’ Sync
Lowndes (quietly) put together its best offensive performance of the season on Friday.
They finished with 489 yards of total offense, five touchdowns and zero turnovers while cruising for most of the second half.
The team picked up 23 first downs—14 rushing, six passing and three via penalty.
Jacurri Brown completed 9-of-11 passes for 196 yards in his best passing game yet and still rushed for 52 yards and two touchdowns. The Vikings scored 44 points through three quarters and seem to be rolling full speed ahead.
Phenomenal Fronts
The trenches can be a direct link to where the game is won or lost. Lowndes’ offensive and defensive lines deserved a gold star for the work that they put in against the Blue Devils. The Vikings nearly averaged eight yards a rush last night. The offensive line cleared defenders out of the way and created lanes for the running backs to slip through.
The defensive front consist of four Division I caliber players in my opinion. It’s rare that they get to see field time consecutively because the Vikings normally play in a 3-4 defense. On Friday they implemented 4-3 and were rewarded for their efforts.
The frontline terrorized Norcross’ offensive line, finishing with eight tackles, six tackles for a loss and four sacks.
Cracks in the Curtain?
Despite the success that Lowndes has on defense there is a glaring hole. On deep passes throughout the season, the Vikings have been in trouble.
Blue Devils quarterback Mason Kaplan finished with 300 yards on 16-24 passing and had two touchdowns that went 50 or more yards. They weren’t able to capitalize but probably could've had more success had they stayed the course.
Lowndes is only allowing about nine points per contest but teams with a defined passing attack have typically played better (i.e. Colquitt, Northwestern, Norcross.)
That’s odd to say with the Viking’s closest contest being an 11 point spread but with the way momentum works you never know.
Greetings Grayson
Lowndes will be facing a familiar foe in the next round. The Vikings will host the Grayson Rams (11-1) at Martin Stadium on Nov. 29. Lowndes faced Grayson in the quarterfinals a year ago, defeating them 20-15 on the Ram’s home turf.
Now, the one-loss Rams are going to look to return the favor. Grayson was a mainstay of the 7A polls all season. In the last rankings before the playoffs began, they manned the No. 4 spot but the only blemish on their record came from a road loss to Colquitt County in September. A spot in the semifinals is at stake for the winner but don’t think that the Vikings are thinking that far.
According to McPherson: “The only thing in our minds right now are the Grayson Rams.”
