VALDOSTA – No. 4 Valdosta State football puts its unblemished record to the test against the unbeaten No. 10 West Alabama Tigers Saturday afternoon.
The Blazers (5-0) made short work of Delta State last week, building a 21-0 first-quarter lead on their way to a 55-0 blowout win while the Tigers clipped the Shorter Hawks 44-7 – holding the Hawks to only 10 first downs.
After playing a near-flawless game against the Statesmen, the Blazers go on the road for only the second time all season in an attempt to tame the red-hot Tigers.
"A lot like last week, we're going to have to execute on both sides of the ball and special teams," VSU head football coach Gary Goff said during his media availability Wednesday. "(West Alabama) is another big, physical team. They're playing very well right now at 6-0 for the first time in program history. We're going to their place, so we're going to be in a hostile environment. We're going to have to execute and make sure we're locked in to our assignments in all three phases."
The Blazers average 45.8 points per game, producing an average of 491.4 yards of total offense over the first five games. Offensively, the Blazers rely on the run as they generate 278 rushing yards per game and 63 of the team's 111 first downs this season have been earned on the ground.
Last week, the Blazers racked up 566 yards of total offense against Delta State – 401 of those yards coming from the rushing attack. Juniors Seth McGill and Jamar Thompkins combined for 320 yards on 24 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
McGill credited the team's offensive line for opening holes for the tandem to run wild, while also tipping his cap to the "Black Swarm" for their shutout performance.
"Our O-line did a great job blocking, opening up holes for me and Jamar," McGill said. "Our defense played lights out tonight and that was a good game for them."
The Tigers' offense went for 496 yards of total offense against Shorter – throwing for 287 yards and rushing for 209 more and earning 26 first downs. The Tigers had little trouble moving the ball or sustaining drives as they converted 9 of 16 on third down.
West Alabama (6-0), coached by head coach Brett Gilliland, is averaging 45.7 points per game through their first six games. The offense runs smoothly, with a balanced attack capable of churning out first downs as they've gotten 70 first downs with the pass and 62 with the run.
Graduate quarterback Jack McDaniels is off to a great start for the Tigers. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound signal caller has thrown for 1,679 yards already with 14 touchdowns and only one interception. McDaniels' biggest asset to the Tigers' offense is his accuracy as he's completed 65.6% of his passes on the season.
The Tigers, like the Blazers, also boast a potent tandem at running back in senior Demetrius Battle and graduate James Smith III. Battle leads the Tigers in carries (69), rushing yards (469) and touchdowns (9). At 6-foot-2 and 245 pounds, Battle is a proverbial battering ram against opposing defenses.
"They're efficient," Goff said of the Tigers on offense. "They spread the ball around quite a bit. They've got some playmakers. Their running back is 6-2, 245. Their quarterback's a veteran, he's been there three or four years and knows exactly what they're doing. They move the ball up and down the field. They also use every bit of the clock – they're going to try to keep the ball away from you."
Defensively, the Tigers only allow 11.5 points per game with one shutout this season.
As a team, the Tigers have only allowed nine touchdowns all season.
The Blazers, by comparison, have only allowed 30 points total over the first five games. The 13 points the team surrendered against Shorter is the highest single-game total against the Blazers all year.
Redshirt senior linebacker Nick Moss had a season-high 17 tackles last week and currently leads the Blazers in total tackles with 63. Moss has 30 more tackles than second-leading tackler Mondrell Jefferson.
After being limited to only four games in 2019, Moss has emerged as the undisputed leader of the "Black Swarm".
"He's our leader," Goff said. "He's one of our team leaders. We lost him Week 4 in 2019, didn't have him for the rest of the year and that hurts. The guy is third in the country right now in tackles and I can't imagine taking my body and throwing it up against a brick wall 70 times. He's a big, strong, physical guy. Extremely smart. He puts the defense in the right calls and he's our quarterback on the defensive side right now. He's been doing a great job for us."
The Blazers will be looking to get a leg up on the Tigers in the Gulf South Conference standings.
Currently, the Tigers sit stop the leaderboard with a 3-0 record in conference play, followed by the Blazers and No. 1 West Florida Argos at 2-0. No. 12 West Georgia is fourth at 3-1.
Kickoff for Saturday's game is scheduled for 1 p.m. Central Time, 2 p.m. Eastern Time.
Shane Thomas is the sports editor at the Valdosta Daily Times.
