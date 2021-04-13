VALDOSTA –– Continuing their outstanding seasons, Valdosta State junior infielder Nicole Pennington and sophomore pitcher Samantha Richards were named Gulf South Conference Player and Pitcher of the Week, respectively, the conference office announced Tuesday morning. This is the second weekly honor of the season for Pennington and fourth for Richards.
The duo helped lead VSU to a thrilling 3-0 series sweep of West Alabama this past weekend and extend the Blazers' winning streak to 14 games. VSU now is 25-3 overall and a league-best 19-2 in Gulf South Conference play. VSU dominated West Alabama in the series, outscoring the Tigers 33-3 and hit a staggering .493 from the dish with 36 hits, one double, two triples and an astounding 13 home runs, marking the most round-trippers in a series this season for the Blazers.
Pennington, a native of Palm Bay, Fla., was a key factor in the long ball this past weekend as she blasted four home runs, including her first grand slam of the season in a two-home run game in the 10-0 series finale on Sunday. She went 7 of 11 from the plate, scoring seven runs with four home runs and nine RBI. Pennington slugged a blistering 1.727 for the weekend with a .636 on base average. She had four putouts in six chances with two assists and no errors in the middle infield for the Blazers. Pennington extended her on-base streak to all 28 games this season and 30-straight games dating back to 2020. She has hit home runs in eight of the past ten games and has a current 11-game hitting streak.
She has had a storied start to the season as she leads the nation in home runs with 16 and first in the nation in home runs per game at a 0.57 clip. She is seventh nationally in on base average at a .617 clip, while she is second nationally in slugging percentage at 1.136. Pennington leads the GSC in batting average at a .494 clip for 27th nationally, while she is third in the GSC in hits with 40. She is fifth nationally in RBI with 43 to lead the league, while she is seventh in RBI per game (1.54) and sixth in runs per game at 1.50. Pennington is third nationally in total bases with 92 and is 12th in walks per game at 0.82 for second in the league. She has 11 multi-hit games to tie for the team-lead, while she has 13 multi-RBI games to lead the team.
Richards, a native of Alpharetta, Ga., had another outstanding week in the circle for the Blazers. She went 2-0 with a 1.27 ERA in two starts and two complete games this weekend. She pitched 11 innings, allowing nine hits, three runs – two earned, walked none and fanned 13. UWA hit .220 against her and she allowed just one extra-base hit (a double).
For the season, Richards has been outstanding as she is third nationally in victories with a 16-2 mark. She is third nationally in complete games with 14 and 27th in ERA with at a 1.03 average. Richards is third nationally in game started (18), while she is eighth in appearances (21). She is 11th nationally in strikeout-to-walk ratio (11.43) and seventh in strikeouts (129). She is 22nd in walks allowed per seven innings (0.71) and is tenth in WHIP at a 0.75 clip.
The No. 3-ranked Blazers head to Albany State for a single game Wednesday at 4 p.m., and then will return home to host rival West Georgia for Senior Weekend at Steel's Diamond at Blazer Park. The UWG series is set for a doubleheader beginning Saturday, Apr. 16 at 2 p.m., followed by a single game Sunday at 1 p.m.
