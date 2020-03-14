VALDOSTA –– Valdosta State football finished the spring portion of their schedule on Thursday with the annual spring game.
The inter-squad scrimmage pitted the Red team (non-starters) against the Black team (starters) in simulated and real-game quarters. Throughout the game, players made highlight plays that fans have become accustomed to from the reigning conference champions.
The Red team won by a score of 26-24 thanks to a scramble on the final drive by Ivory Durham that set up the field goal unit for a game-winning kick.
Forced into a fourth-and-short, Durham used his legs to escape pressure from the Black team and gained nearly 20 yards.
The field goal was made as time expired and the red team ran across the field, playfully taunting the other team about the win.
Two of the players on the winning team were All-Conference safety Cory Roberts and All-American safety Ravarius Rivers.
Roberts led the team in tackles, interceptions and pass break-ups last season but for Rivers, it was his first game action in more than a year—last playing in the 2018 National Championship game.
It was the first time that the pairing played extended minutes on the field together in a game and gave a taste of what the secondary could shape up to be next season.
“Getting back in the flow has been pretty good,” Rivers said after the game. “I’ve just been able to get acclimated back to playing football and being out here with the guys. It has been real fun actually coming back and being able to hang out with the teammates.”
Rivers had a cast on his left hand but still kept the same intensity and drive that pushed VSU to the national championship two seasons ago.
“Man it was just exciting to have (Ravarius) back,” Roberts said after the game. “That leadership that he had before he left, now that he’s back, it’s like getting your big brother back. It’s a blessing really.”
Rivers and Roberts weren’t the only positional pairing that stood out from the game.
Receivers Lio’undre Gallimore and Travon Roberts made plays for the black team whenever the ball touched their hands with both scoring touchdowns for their side.
It was the first game that Travon has been in since the national championship as well, and he didn’t disappoint.
The junior receiver displayed his speed and agility, eluding defenders and picking up chunks of yardage with each catch.
No longer sporting the No. 1 jersey, Travon now wears No. 8 and if fans didn’t know who he was on Thursday, the hope is that they will by the time the season comes.
“It’s just been a long journey,” Travon said about coming back after not being able to play last season. “It’s been hard, I’m not even going to lie. But I was dedicated to it. I got back out here to ball with my brothers. Not a better feeling than this … I’m not sure if people know the new number yet but I’m sure they’re going to find out real soon (laughs).”
Spring ball undeniably teaches all that partake a new lesson. Position battles, learning new schemes and getting back into playing shape are the typical schoolings.
But for Gallimore, it was more about learning one of life’s biggest lessons.
Balance.
“Just balancing class and football,” Gallimore said about the thing he enjoyed most this spring. “Coming from late classes, not even practicing. Being limited to two practices a week. Just trying to make up for it … It’s crazy. People don’t understand, it’s really crazy. You really have to have a straight head. You have to be level-headed. If not you’ll really tumble down and lose it all.”
The conclusion of spring signals the end of organized practices until August when fall camp begins. From there, the Blazers will face a 10-week gauntlet in hopes of repeating as conference champions.
The Blazers are scheduled to open the season on Sept. 12 at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium against Kentucky State.
