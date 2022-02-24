VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Wildcats (18-8) got big games from big names in a 58-50 win over the Heritage Patriots Wednesday night.
Region 1-6A Offensive Player of the Year and NC State football commit Jacarrius Peak dominated the paint with 19 points and 17 rebounds for his ninth double-double of the season.
Region 1-6A Most Valuable Player Cameron Edmonds added 16 points, four rebounds and four assists while All-Region First Team selection James Siplen scored 10 points with five assists in the win.
"(The keys were) Consistency on defense, rebounding and we attacked the lanes a little bit better, I thought, instead of pulling up for threes," Valdosta head coach Darrell Lockhart said.
Though the Patriots' 11-12 record coming into Wednesday's game would suggest the 'Cats would cruise, the visitors had other plans.
A three-point play by the Patriots junior guard Gabe Guilford pulled them to within a basket as Valdosta led 48-46 with 5:13 remaining in the game.
After a turnover by Valdosta, Heritage failed to capitalize as a layup by Siplen made it 50-46 with 4:47 left.
Almost a minute later, Peak picked up his fourth foul of the game – forcing Lockhart to sub him out with 3:48 remaining in the game.
Again, Heritage couldn't take advantage of Peak's absence as an offensive foul gave the ball back to Valdosta.
Edmonds attacked the basket strong and drew the foul, then calmly sank both foul shots to give Valdosta a 52-46 lead with 3:10 left.
Off of a Valdosta turnover, a layup by Patriots senior Gregory Kearney cut the lead to 52-48 with 2:15 to play, but the Patriots would get no closer the rest of the way.
As Peak returned to the game with 1:36 left, Edmonds keyed a 6-0 spurt to ice the game with a floater in the lane. The Patriots continued to try to coax turnovers out of the 'Cats with their full-court press, but the ball moved around and found Peak all alone on the baseline for a pair of layups to open up a 10-point lead in the final minute.
"We tried to save him," Lockhart said of the decision to sub out Peak late. "I didn't want to leave him out there to pick up two quick ones. He's so big, they could call fouls on him all day, but luckily the finish was pretty good."
A jumper by senior Jalen Boston swished home in the final seconds for the final margin.
Boston led the Patriots with 15 points while Terrance Moore added 13 and Guilford scored 11 in the loss.
The 'Cats led 15-11 after one quarter, then got outscored 15-11 in the second quarter to head into the locker room tied at 26 at the half.
"We struggled a little bit (with the Heritage press)," Lockhart said. "It's fine. It's good for us though, instead of coming out and blowing teams out. Now, we know what we've got to work on. We'll get to work on it. We've got another team coming in on Saturday that's a better team, so we've got our work cut out for us. My hat's off to our guys. They stuck in there, they fought and they played hard."
UP NEXT
Valdosta advances to the Sweet Sixteen to host the River Ridge Knights (23-5) this Saturday. River Ridge defeated Rome 55-44 in the first round Tuesday night.
Shane Thomas is the sports editor at the Valdosta Daily Times.
