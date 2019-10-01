For the first time ever, the National Physique Committee will bring an NPC sanctioned bodybuilding competition to Tifton.
The NPC is the largest and oldest amateur bodybuilding federation in the world. The Peach State Bodybuilding Championships will be held Saturday, October 5 at the UGA Tifton Campus
Conference Center. Pre-judging begins at 9:30 a.m., and the night show is set for 6:30.
Male and female athletes from Georgia and Florida will compete in this event. This event is a national qualifier. That means that any competitor who places 1st or 2nd in any open division earns the right to compete in a national competition.
Tift County native Maria Wells is the event coordinator for this competition. Mrs. Wells has been in the fitness industry for over 40 years. She is currently the host for FITTALK Radio, WVGA 105.9 FM, as well as the NPC South Georgia Representative. Maria and her husband Jim Wells are both NPC judges.
“Our local sponsors and contributors have really helped make this show possible”, said Mrs. Wells. Vita Fuse/Dr. Alan Medley of Leesburg is a Gold Sponsor. Sponsors from the Tifton area include Destiny Fitness, the Georgia Peanut Commission, Olive Garden, and Merle Norman. Valdosta sponsors include FITTALK Radio, Winnersville Fitness, Valdosta Health & Wellness Center, Heart Rize, and Du Mealz. Europa Sports Products is also a sponsor. Brad Squires, President and CEO of Destiny Fitness will be the emcee for the event.
Competitors will check in and weigh in Friday, October 4 at Destiny Fitness at 620 Love Avenue, Tifton. Check-in will be from 4 – 7 p.m. registration will be open right up to 7:00 with no late fee.
Mrs. Wells adds, “I would encourage everyone to come out and support this event. I hope this will be a successful event that will benefit our entire community.”
Tickets for the event can be purchased at the door. Tickets for pre-judging are $30. Night show tickets are $40 for general admission and $50 for reserved seats. For more information, contact Maria Wells at mwellsnpcjudge58@gmail.com.
