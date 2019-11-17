Peach Basket Stays: No. 1 Blazers down Wolves, finish regular season undefeated

CARROLLTON –– Through some change and even some doubt, the Valdosta State Blazers (10-0, 8-0 Gulf South Conference) completed their second straight undefeated regular season on Saturday night in a 42-14 win over rival West Georgia (6-5, 4-4).
The rivalry lived up to the hype. West Georgia came in with nothing to lose and gave the Blazers everything it had.
West Georgia tested VSU’s pass defense all night, throwing the ball a total of 47 times. That may be because their senior quarterback Willie Candler was playing his final game or it could have been the actual plan of attack.
West Georgia didn’t find success through the air often but they were getting enough to hang in the game, for a half at least.
The Blazers hopped out to an early 14-0 lead after touchdowns from running back Jamar Thompkins and receiver Kenny Benjamin, his first touchdown in his debut back since returning from surgery.
Candler threw a touchdown to close the gap and then a play by VSU turned into a disaster. VSU ran a field goal fake and kicker Tyson Shaw lofted up an interception that was taken all the way back to the house by a West Georgia defender.
Just like that the game felt like it was going to be a back and fourth. But it turned out to be the last time West Georgia saw the end zone.
Valdosta State’s defense rose to the occasion and racked up six sacks and three turnovers in the game; one interception and two fumble recoveries. When their backs were close to the goal line they didn’t fold either, making West Georgia go a scoreless 0-4 in their red zone attempts.
“They’re willing to take the next step. They’re willing to take the challenges,” said Defensive Coordinator Lee Stalker about what he’s seen from his defense this game and all year. “That’s probably the most important part for us. Each week we face opponents that do different things, each games throws different adversity at you but the guys are up for the challenge.”
The offense eventually took off in the second half behind a big game from Thompkins.
Thompkins finished with nine carries for 129 yards and three touchdowns. That’s 14.3 yards per carry and he didn’t allow a single run to result in negative yards. Thompkins has been on a roll all year and will finish 2019 as the GSC’s leading rusher with 872 total yards and third in rushing touchdowns with 10.
“This ride is great,” said Thompkins about this year. “Our coaching staff has really made us feel like family so I love them. The O-Line have been blocking lovely, the receivers have been blocking lovely, and I just run behind them…We got our first stepping stone done, now it’s on to the next. We want this first week bye so we can get our bodies healthy so we can go into the second round of the playoffs and get right.”
Thompkins dominated and even more Blazers shined like linebacker Jackson Bull who finished with five tackles and two sacks and defensive linemen Thomas Incoom had six tackles with 2.5 sacks.
Quarterback Rogan Wells didn’t have to do much with how well Thompkins was running but he quietly ran for 117 yards and threw for 194 yards with a touchdown.
“I’m just excited for these young men,” said Head Coach Gary Goff afer the win. “I mean they’ve worked extremely hard. Things aren’t always perfect but they continue to battle and find a way. As long as we believe in each other and continue to play as hard as we can, we’ve got a shot to play for many weeks to come.”
Goff and his team will gather around tomorrow to watch the playoff selection show Sunday at 5 p.m. to see where the land and who they’ll have to start preparing for in the postseason.
Like Thompkins said, all they’ve done is just a stepping stone. An undefeated regular season and being Peach Basket holders is nice and all but the Blazers have their minds on another national championship.
