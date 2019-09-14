Patriots run away from Rebels in 50-0 rout

ROCHELLE – Donnie Clack Stadium in Rochelle, Ga., was a house of horrors for the Berrien Rebels on Friday the 13th.
The visiting Rebels had their two-game winning streak snapped in Wilcox County in a game that was never in doubt. Wilcox County standout Desmond Tisdol rushed for 104 yards and a touchdown, quarterback Noah Hollingsworth added 137 rushing yards and two touchdowns and the Patriots ran away from the Rebels 50-0.
“They whipped us, that's just the bottom line,” Berrien coach Tim Alligood said. “We didn't respond very well. We've just got to go back to work. They've got a very good football team, hat's off to them. We just got off the bus and wasn't ready to play football.”
Berrien (2-2) will be off next week before returning to the field Sept. 27 at Brantley County.
The Patriots led 7-0 after the first quarter. But in the span of 10 offensive plays in the second period, the Patriots scored three touchdowns, aided by a blocked punt of Berrien to give Wilcox County a possession deep in Rebels' territory.
With the two-headed rushing attack of Tisdol and Hollingsworth, the Patriots overpowered the Rebels for 236 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns, including three in the 23-point second quarter that put the game out of reach. Tisdol, one of South Georgia's most highly recruited prospects this year, had a sensational 44-yard jaunt that set up one of the Patriots' touchdowns.
Hollingsworth added 106 on the ground in the first two quarters, including two scores of 16 and 19 yards.
As prolific as Wilcox County was on the ground, Berrien's veer never could get into gear. It was held to 56 yards in the first half. It finished with 168 rushing yards in the game, 72 by sophomore Justin Cribb, who quarterbacked the veer offense in the second half.
“Give credit to Wilcox, they've got a good football team, fine defensive front. They were going to make us carry out all three phases of the option and we just couldn't do it,” Alligood said. “We've got to go back to work, flush this one and hopefully get better.”
Berrien finished with 207 total yards but also had a second punt blocked in the second half and lost two fumbles.
