ATLANTA – For the first time in 27 years, the Brooks County Trojans (12-2) can call themselves state champions.
The Trojans got their revenge on the Irwin County Indians (12-3), winning 56-28 to claim the Class A Public state title Thursday night.
It was a marked improvement for the Trojans from their first meeting of the season, a 21-13 decision in favor of the Indians on Sept. 24 in Ocilla.
“They’ve had our number as of late, and that’s just how football is,” head coach Maurice Freeman said following that loss.
Consider that number to be changed. After dropping three straight games to the Indians, including one in last year’s state championship, the Trojans finally got theirs.
“It’s about dadgum time,” Freeman said. “This took a lot of work and a lot of faith in us and the players and everything we’ve done, so we’re saying that we’re happy and proud of the players and what they accomplished.”
It all started with the running game, led by senior running back Omari Arnold. In their first meeting, Arnold was held to just 83 yards on 16 carries.
He got nearly all those yards in his first two carries of the game. On the second play from scrimmage, Arnold burst down the field for a 69-yard touchdown run.
After getting a big fourth down stop, the Trojans marched down the field again thanks to big plays by junior quarterback Jamal Sanders, including a 30-yard strike to senior wide receiver Ja’maurion Fountain. Arnold capped the drive with a four-yard touchdown run off a direct snap to make the score 14-0.
The Trojans followed it up with a huge takeaway via a fumble recovered by senior Hunter Brinson. Sanders did the rest, running it in for a 23-yard touchdown to give the Trojans a 21-0 lead after the first quarter.
Irwin County did fight back, however.
On the Trojans’ next possession, junior cornerback Malachi Hadden jumped a route for a perfectly timed interception and ran it back for a pick-six.
Still, Brooks County responded with a touchdown of their own as Arnold found the end zone for the third time, this time from 36 yards out.
Irwin County was able to trim the lead to 28-21 at the half thanks to two straight scoring drives.
Things would not go as smoothly in the second half for the Indians.
Following a three and out on defense to start the second half, the Trojans put together a lengthy drive that included two fourth down conversions. One of those included a fourth-and-goal from the 15-yard line, where Sanders found senior wide receiver Tramaine Demps for the score.
“The players wanted it,” Freeman said on going for it. “They wanted to make sure that everyone knew that we were the best team in single A.”
Irwin County still hung around, putting together a long drive of their own. They were able to punch it in as junior wide receiver Damarkus Lundy ran it in for a six-yard score.
However, it wasn’t enough to overcome Arnold and the Trojans. On the very next play from scrimmage, Arnold ran it for an 86-yard touchdown run.
The Trojans’ defense rose up on the next possession to force a turnover on downs. Arnold turned on the turbo jets once again, rumbling for a 56-yard touchdown to give the Trojans a commanding 49-28 lead.
The Indians’ last gasp for a comeback was thwarted in emphatic fashion. On fourth-and-5, junior linebacker Jerimiah Henderson intercepted an errant pass and ran it back for a touchdown to put the game out of reach.
The defense added salt to the wound on the next possession as sophomore cornerback Legend Hallman recorded an interception of his own.
For Brooks County’s seniors, the hard work finally paid off after two straight years of losing in the state championship.
“I’m proud of them because they did what we asked them to do on their way to finishing the deal,” Freeman said. “They finished the deal. It was a tough deal, but they finished the deal.”
As for Arnold, he’ll go down as one of the greatest to ever play for the Trojans, having broken Chris Cole’s rushing record in the Trojans’ semifinal win over the Metter Tigers. Arnold finished his night with over 300 rushing yards and five touchdowns.
“I’m going to miss seeing him behind us with that ball in his hands,” Freeman said. “He’s like Superman.”
