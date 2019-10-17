HOMERVILLE –– The lights will be bright in Homerville on Friday as No. 2 Turner County Rebels and No. 3 Clinch County Panthers of Region 2-A face off at Donald Tison Field in Homerville.
Both teams hold 5-1 records and will be rejuvenated after having bye weeks on Oct. 11.
The Panthers last faced the Atkinson County in Pearson and defeated them 41-14.
For the Rebels, they escaped with a narrow 34-33 victory against Lanier County.
A season ago, the Panthers visited the Rebels and had their way with them, leaving Ashburn with a 41-12 victory.
Clinch has proved that they are the better scorers of the two, scoring the bulk of their points in the fourth quarter.
They lead the Rebels by eight points, averaging 33.3 points per game over the Rebels' 25.3 scoring average.
The Panthers have been a crunch-time team, averaging no more than seven points per quarter until the fourth quarter where they put up 15.7 a game.
The Rebels’ scoring remains steady throughout their games as they average 5.8 in the first, second, and fourth quarters. They see an uptake in points in the third quarter, averaging 6.8.
This game will be one that will decide who overtakes the second-place spot in Region 2-A, behind Irwin County who has dominated all competition so far this season.
The Panthers and Rebels will clash at 7:30 at Donald Tison Field.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.