HOMERVILLE – Clinch County football coach Don Tison Jr. would like to expand the playbook when his team takes the field for the 2020 season. But even as his team returns to the field this week for summer workouts after being sidelined for almost three months due to COVID-19, Tison understands the limitations and restrictions his team will be under in preparing for a season that's slated to begin in two months.
“We run the single wing. We’re going to keep running it. Our kids can probably line up and run it now,” Tison said. “They’re used to running it. But we’ve been wanting to add some stuff and get a little more balanced and do a little more stuff on offense. We’re going to have to put that on the back burner until we’re able to get them and teach them.”
The Panthers will be highly motivated this summer in preparing for next season. Clinch lost just two games last season, both to Irwin County, including a 36-0 drubbing in the Class A Public semifinal round. Before that devastating loss to the Indians, the Panthers had reeled off 10 straight playoff wins. As Clinch prepares for next season, it'll have to replace a large class of 24 seniors that were responsible for compiling a 47-7 record and two state championships over a four-year period.
The Panthers do return the same coaching staff which should help the transition from summer workouts to preseason preparation amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“I feel good about it. Our coaching staff is intact. We don’t have any turnover there. We return a lot of great leadership from last year. We’ll just hit the ground running, hopefully,” Tison said.
Class A Public will be extremely tougher next year following the recent reclassification of schools. Brooks County and Dublin, the two teams that played for the Class AA championship, dropped to Class A. Irwin County, undefeated last year with a 13-0 record, only graduated 16 seniors from a team that allowed just 70 points this year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.