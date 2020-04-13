Panthers' college recruitment continues amid coronavirus pandemic

HOMERVILLE – Clinch County football coach Don Tison Jr. may not be working at school but he's still busy these days fielding calls from college coaches interested in recruiting his players.
Tison said he receives two or three calls per day. Phone calls and not campus visits are what collegiate coaches have resorted to since Georgia schools are closed and spring sporting events have been canceled for the rest of the semester due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“(Recruiting's) really more now based on the kids' film. You've got to make sure their film on their Hudl highlights is updated and looking good. It's just based off of what the coach tells the recruiter and what the recruiter sees on the film,” Tison said. “There's no interaction. This is usually the time when college coaches are coming in and meeting everybody and starting to build relationships and all of that. It's definitely changed. It's definitely different. It hasn't stopped.”
Tison has his share of players in next year's senior class that are already on the radar of various college coaches. Running back/defensive back Tyler Morehead is a four-year starter and has already received 10 to 15 collegiate offers, including West Virginia and Florida State. Tison said defensive back Perry Williams has received a couple of offers as well.
“Those college coaches, if you've got players, they'll find them. No doubt about it, (especially) with the way technology is these days,” Tison said. “I'm on the phone a lot during the day. Probably an hour a day is spent on the phone with college coaches talking about kids. But I don't have anything else going on.”
Other players that will be in the spotlight next year include defensive tackle Craig Harris and Dillil Carter, a 6-foot-2, 240-pound defensive end with a 4.7-40 time.
“It's a good class. Our senior class is a solid class,” Tison said.
Clinch County's rising senior class will lead the Panthers into a tough 2020 season schedule, following the reclassification of schools last year. Brooks County and Dublin, the two teams that played for the Class AA championship last season, will drop to Class A to join Clinch and defending champion Irwin County.
