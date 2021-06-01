Padgett Chitty wins GSGA Women's Match Play Championship

BRUNSWICK –– Following the final day of matches at Brunswick Country Club, Padgett Chitty of Valdosta captured the Georgia Women's Match Play Championship, and Diane Chancellor of Greensboro took home her second-straight Georgia Senior Women's Match Play Championship title. Both championships were contested May 26-29.
Chitty took down Mary Murray of Augusta 2-up in the semifinals of the Women's Match Play to start the day before taking on Allie Kantor of Milton in the Championship match.
Chitty started strong against Kantor winning the first two holes to grab an early two-up advantage. Kantor took No. 10 to go just one-down, but Chitty responded winning No. 11 and No. 13 to go three-up and increase the pressure on Kantor. They would tie the next two holes to keep Chitty's advantage at 3-up with just three holes to play. After Kantor failed to get up-and-down from just short of the green, Chitty needed just two putts to capture the Louise Suggs Trophy with a 3-and-2 victory.
In the Senior Women's Match Play Championship, Chancellor took on Ellen MacArthur of Big Canoe. MacArthur started fast winning three of the first four holes before Chancellor took holes No. 6 and No. 8 to claw her way back to 1-down going into the back nine.
Chancellor rolled in a birdie on No. 11 to tie the match and took a 1-up lead after No. 15. MacArthur would come right back and tie the match on No. 16 and the duo tied their way in forcing the match to go to extra holes.
MacArthur had some trouble in the greenside bunker on the 20th hole leaving the door open for Chancellor. The defending champion took advantage and rolled in her par attempt to capture her second-straight Senior Women's Match Play title.
In the Senior Women's Match Play Championship First Flight, Deb Jackson of Johns Creek took down Lisa Montgomery of St. Simons Island 4-and-2. Jennifer Hawkins of Fernandina Beach defeated Gwen Young of Cohran 1-up in the Second Flight, while Susan Hogan of St. Simons Island took home the Third Flight with a 1-up win over Patti Martin of Macon.
