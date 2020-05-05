Packed Up: Rodemaker lands on his feet at Colquitt County

VALDOSTA –– Former Valdosta High head football coach Alan Rodemaker has found a new home.
Rodemaker was officially announced as the new defensive coordinator and safeties coach at Colquitt County on Monday.
The veteran coach was not brought back as head coach in a stunning 5-4 vote by the Valdosta Board of Education in late-January. Since his non-renewal, controversy has swirled around the reasons behind Rodemaker’s ouster.
Despite the lack of a concrete reason given for not renewing Rodemaker’s contract, the Wildcats have since moved on. The Board of Education approved the hire of former Colquitt County head coach Rush Propst on April 14.
Rodemaker was contacted for comment on his hiring at Colquitt on Tuesday evening, but refused to speak on the matter.
During his four years at Valdosta, Rodemaker posted a 36-17 record and led the ‘Cats to a state championship in his first season –– the first state championship for the program since 1998.
Rodemaker guided the ‘Cats to a 10-3 record this past season and a second straight 6A state quarterfinal appearance.
The Packers stand to be improved by Rodemaker’s arrival after going 9-3 last season under first-year head coach Justin Rogers.
Rodemaker’s impact as a special teams and safeties coach while at Valdosta allowed the team to make game-changing plays in both areas last season for a ‘Cats team that looked primed to make a state championship run in spite of several injuries to key players in 2019.
If the upcoming 2020 high school football season begins on time, the Packers and Wildcats will face off Sept. 11 in Moultrie.
The matchup pits Propst and Rodemaker against their former teams. While at Colquitt County, Propst led the team to a 119-35 record over 11 seasons before being dismissed on March 14, 2019 amid allegations of ethics violations.
Last season, Rodemaker led Valdosta to a 50-49 victory over Colquitt –– snapping a six-game losing streak against the Packers in the 105th matchup between the two schools.
