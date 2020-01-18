VALDOSTA –– On the heels of an overtime loss to Valdosta on Wednesday, Lowndes picked up a win over region rival Tift County on Friday 54-52.
Trailing through the first three periods, the Vikings outscored the Blue Devils 20-13 in the fourth quarter to win their first region game.
Paul Montgomery hit a clutch three-pointer with less than a minute remaining in regulation to give Lowndes its first lead of the contest, Tony Wiseman made a free throw to extend the lead and Jaylon Jones used his size to alter the final shot for Tift to put the game on ice.
“Some things take time,” head coach Reshon Benjamin said after the win. “Now we’re at a point where we have a lot of our football guys getting their feet under them. We have a couple of new guys that just came in … this is the time you really want to start peaking anyway. We wanted to ride the momentum from Wednesday. I felt like we played really hard and came up short. There has been about six or seven games that ended the other way. Tonight, I feel like we got over the hump.”
The win was headlined by the duo of Montgomery and Wiseman who finished with 19 and 11 points respectively.
Wiseman went down in the first quarter with a leg injury but returned just before halftime to hit a three-pointer and give Lowndes some momentum before the break.
Montgomery paced the Vikings throughout the contest with his timely shooting. The duo received high praise from their coach after the game.
“I can't say enough great things about these guys,” Benjamin said about the pair. “They’re pillars in this program and going forward we’re going to depend on them to take us even further.”
Wiseman was apart of the influx of players that had to get acclimated to playing basketball once the football season ended. In both sports, he wears his emotions on his jersey and continues to fight until the final buzzer.
He battled back from his earlier injury in the game and was the player that made the game-winning pass to Montgomery prior to his shot.
“Me and Paul have been playing with each other since we were little,” Wiseman said about his teammate. “I’m talking about in diapers. We’ve got the chemistry so I wasn’t really worried about him missing. I was confident.”
While Montgomery was the player that made the fatal blow to the Blue Devils, he attributed his success to his teammates success on the court.
“It feels good man but I couldn’t do it without my team though,” Montgomery said. “I wouldn’t have hit that shot if (Deandre) Hunter wouldn’t have got the offensive rebound. We wouldn’t have won if Tony Wiseman wouldn’t have hit the two free throws. We wouldn’t have won if Jaylon Jones wouldn’t have gotten the block at the end. It was all of us man.”
Now the Vikings are challenged with the daunting task of winning their final two region games, including a road trip to Camden next Friday.
But if the last two games can be any indicator, the team has a different mindset than earlier in the season.
“We ain’t gonna quit,” Montgomery said on the team’s mentality. “We’ve got to get out of the hole we just dug. We ain’t going to lay down for nothing. We’re going to get it out the mud.”
Tift Co. Girls 67
Vikettes 53
Tift Co. girl’s basketball team used defense and size to defeat the Lowndes Vikettes on Friday.
The Lady Blue Devils used ball denial tactics with their size and length to their advantage to disrupt Lowndes’ offense.
It also didn’t help that the Vikettes were missing a starter in the contest.
“I think we payed pretty good to be missing a starter tonight,” head coach Antonia Tookes said after the game. “I don’t think it was anything that we could’ve did differently. Maybe shot selection, it was a little bad tonight. But if we would’ve made some of the shots we took and made our free throws we would’ve been in the game with them.”
Despite all of the negatives that went against Lowndes in the contest they still put up an effort until the final whistle.
Taje Middleton had 17 points and Faith Johnson had 14, with Kristen Graham adding 12 points of her own.
“They’ve got a real good team, they’re well coached and we’re very young,” Tookes said. “My kids fought and thats what I like. They didn’t quit. As long as they keep fighting we’re going to break through sooner or later.”
With the youth of the team it’s clear to see why the struggles come against veteran programs. But if the team continues, that break trough could happen at just the right time according to Tookes.
“I’m starting two freshmen and putting two freshmen in 7A, I think they’re handling their business so to speak,” Tookes said. “The program is on its way up. We’re going to take some bumps and bruises on the way with teams that are more seasoned than us. I think if we keep fighting and we get on one accord, maybe later in the season—during tournament time—maybe we can make some noise.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.