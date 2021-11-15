PENSACOLA, Fla. – In a battle of two Gulf South Conference heavyweights, there was no shortage of offense.
However, when the smoke cleared, No. 2 Valdosta State (9-1, 6-1 GSC) was outgunned by No. 3 West Florida (9-1, 6-1 GSC) 61-42 Saturday.
The Argos tallied 658 yards of total offense, led by standout performances by quarterback Austin Reed and sophomore running back Shomari Mason. Reed completed 15 of 37 passes for 311 yards with two touchdowns while also doing damage with his legs as he rushed for 56 yards and two more touchdowns. Mason gouged the Blazers for 196 yards on 20 carries.
Reed’s top target, wide out David Durden, put on a show – catching five passes on 12 targets for 120 yards. The highlight of the game came when Reed fired down the middle of the field for Durden, who made an incredible one-handed diving catch to get the Argos into scoring position in the first half.
In all, the Argos rushed for 347 yards on the day and capitalized on 13 VSU penalties for 103 yards as they ended the Blazers’ nine-game winning streak.
“I tell you what, that quarterback and those receivers can make some plays now,” VSU head football coach Gary Goff said after the game. “I thought that (Durden) had about eight contested catches. Those were big-time throws and catches on their part, but they’re a high-powered offense. They’re really, really good and once they break serve a few times, they’ve got the ability to pull away.
“We didn’t play good. We dropped a punt down there, penalties. The penalty count was lopsided even at halftime, so I knew that was offensively putting us behind the chains. Then for whatever reason, we had some false starts early. I don’t know if it was jitters or what, but they were high-powered and we just didn’t make the plays to keep up with them.”
A 47-yard field goal by the Argos’ Griffin Cerra gave West Florida a 20-point lead – its largest of the night – with 10:52 left in the game. Despite the large deficit, the Blazers continued to battle as junior quarterback Ivory Durham found senior Lio’undre Gallimore on a 7-yard touchdown to cut the deficit to 13 with 8:47 left.
The Argos’ offense put the game away on a 66-yard touchdown scamper by Anthony Johnson that capped a 3-play, 75-yard drive with 7:13 remaining.
“I’m happy with the way the guys continued to battle,” Goff said. “But, again, a big game like this with two really good teams playing, the margin for error is so small and you saw it tonight. We had some big mistakes and they capitalized on them. I think they might’ve punted twice. We’ve got to learn from that. We’ve got to learn that moving forward in the playoffs, we cannot make these kinds of mistakes and expect to be in ballgames when you’re facing a good team like this. This looked like a basketball score tonight.
The Blazers finished with 599 yards of offense, but weren’t able to find a steady rhythm throughout.
Having controlled many games with its rushing attack this season, the Blazers were limited to 180 yards on 31 carries – 80 yards below their season average and the 31 carries tied a season-low.
Seth McGill led the Blazers’ rushing attack with 11 carries for 104 yards and a touchdown in the game.
Needing to rely more on the pass, Durham put together one of his finest performances of the season – completing 31 of 51 passes for a career-high 415 yards with three touchdowns and one interception.
Durham also had nine carries for 58 yards with one score on the ground and had a role reversal with wide out Brian Saunds, who hit him for a 4-yard touchdown pass on a trick play to pull the Blazers within three of the Argos to end the first half.
Gallimore finished with a season-high nine catches for 198 yards and three touchdowns in the loss. Travon Roberts had seven catches for 62 yards, while Saunds and Victor Talley had six catches apiece for the Blazers.
“We did get away from our game plan because the score started getting out of hand pretty quick,” Goff said of the offense becoming more pass-oriented. “We did have a lot of big plays downfield though. We were forced to really abandon the run game a little bit. We were down three scores there in the second half.
“And then, defensively, (the Argos) have a really good scheme. (Reed’s) got a quick release and he’s pretty mobile himself, so when you pressure him, if you don’t get home, he’s making plays with his legs too. We’re going to have to get to the film. We’re going to see these guys again so we’ve got to get to the film and see what they did really well and how we can make some corrections.”
Defensively, the Blazers’ Black Swarm was unable to slow down the Argos’ offense – particularly when it came to big plays as Reed, Mason and Anthony Johnson had runs of 65, 44 and 66 yards respectively.
The 61 points the Blazers allowed were the most the team has given up since Nov. 21, 2015 in a 61-59 win over Carson-Newman.
“We’ve got to do a better job on defense,” Goff said. “Hopefully, we get a few players back. I think missing Christian Matthew tonight was a big, big miss on us. He’s one of our better DBs. We’ve got to lick our wounds right here, get back to the drawing board and the guys in the locker room aren’t upset. They’re upset that we lost, but they understand that our ultimate goal is to chase a national championship and playoffs start next week, so we’ve got to get back ready.”
All things considered, the Blazers came away from Saturday’s loss better than expected.
While the loss meant the Blazers and Argos split a share of the GSC Championship, the Blazers still secured a first-round bye in the NCAA Division II Playoffs and will open the playoffs as the No. 1 seed in NCAA Super Region Two.
The top-seeded Blazers will face the winner of next Saturday’s Albany State-West Georgia matchup in Round 2.
“The good news is we got our first loss of the season and we’re not done. We still get to play,” Goff said. “You can’t take a loss moving forward. If you take a loss, you’re done for the season. We’ve got a really good football team. We’ve got to learn from this tonight. This is probably the best team we’ve faced all year, obviously, and we came up a little bit short.”
Shane Thomas is the sports editor at the Valdosta Daily Times.
