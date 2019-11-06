VALDOSTA—Gary Osby was selected as the Georgia High School Football Daily Player of the Week for his performance against Colquitt County on Friday.
Osby, a senior linebacker and running back for the No. 1 ranked Vikings, recorded 3.5 tackles, one sack and one tackle for a loss in the 28-17 win.
He also rushed for 78 of the 287 total offensive yards for Lowndes and scored two touchdowns.
A ceremony was held on Wednesday for Osby as he was surrounded and celebrated by teammates, coaches, school officials and his mother.
“It has been a real joy to watch these seniors develop all the way from middle school till now,” Lowndes head coach Randy McPherson said Wednesday. “They’ve bought in. They’ve bought in with the program, the coaching and the philosophy. Gary certainly deserves this award.”
Osby and the rest of the Vikings powered their way to an undefeated regular season, clipping their first 10 opponents while climbing to become the top-ranked school in 7A and the state.
It comes a season after falling in the state semifinals to the eventual champions, Milton.
“It just feels amazing that I had the opportunity to win this award,” Osby said after the award ceremony on Wednesday. “Without the coaching staff, players, God and family, I don’t think this would be possible so I just want to thank them.”
Osby finished the regular season with 39.5 tackles, 10.5 tackles for a loss and 3.5 sacks while playing on a defense that only allowed 8.8 points per game and pitched two shutouts.
Offensively, Osby leads the Vikings in rushing touchdowns (16) and has been the feature power back for Lowndes, rumbling over defenders in short-yardage situations.
The award seems as more of a reward for Osby and the Vikings' body of work this season than a credit to an outstanding game. It was even noted during the ceremony that he’s the “best player on the best team” and one that plays both ways at that.
“To me, it was just another game,” Osby said. “Just trying to push myself and help my team win state pretty much. Just was a normal game … It feels great, like coach McPherson said we’ve bought in. I feel like all the work that we’ve been putting in since ninth grade and up is finally paying off for us.”
Osby is the the first Lowndes Viking selected for the honor since the newsletter’s inception in 2009. With the top-caliber players that have come through Lowndes, it’s a rewarding feat.
There is still a bigger goal in mind, though.
“Just take it one week at a time,” Osby said on preparing for playoffs next week. “We figure out who we’re going to play this Friday. We’re going to take their film and dissect it and study and try to get a feel for the game.”
Osby and the Vikings will take on the loser of the North Cobb and Hillgrove game in the first round of the 7A playoffs on Nov. 15.
