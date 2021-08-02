VALDOSTA – The Valdosta State Men’s Basketball team held an exposure camp for the first time in program history, and it seems that the camp could possibly here to stay for the future.
With more than 65 hoopers in attendance from Georgia, Alabama, Florida, South Carolina and even Ohio, the staff feels as though the camp was a hit and will be something that will return next summer.
“I feel like we had a great turnout,” VSU men’s basketball coach Mike Helfer said. “We started promoting it at the end of May, and we have generated a good number of athletes since we first put it on the schedule.”
The Blazers decided that it was time to catch up with the times, being that exposure camps are a trending way to get athletes in one location and showcase their talent, VSU saw this as their way to tap into that market.
“This is what is trendy right now,” Helfer said. “There are some kids here that we obviously knew about. We have a few here from Lowndes and some from Valdosta, but there are also some guys here that we did not know much about.
“Without having this exposure camp, we would not have been exposed to some of the talent that we have seen here today, and I think that this proves that this sort of thing is trending for a reason; it works.”
In addition to VSU, other colleges and coaches were in attendance, such as Cory Baldwin, who is the head ball coach at South Georgia State, as well as coaches from Florida Gateway College and Albany Technical College.
Most of the players in attendance were high school athletes, with a few college freshmen sprinkled into the mix. With so many players from different states and age groups, the coaches were able to get an eye on some great talent.
“Some of these kids have really caught our eye,” Helfer said. “We like what we have been seeing and I am excited for the prospect of what this camp can be in the future. We will have a year to promote our exposure camp, and to grow it to greater heights next year.
“We want to be able to serve as many players as we can in the future. We want to help kids get more exposure. I think we certainly have the facilities for it. In my opinion, we have the best facilities in all of Division II basketball and we can host many, many more players.”
In addition to the players that were there competing, there were other players that were involved, such as the ones that currently play for VSU. Those athletes took on a different role; coaching the participants.
“We have three of our guys out here helping to coach the players,” Helfer said. “Ricky Brown, Jeremy Golson and Jacolbey Owens have all come out and helped coach these athletes on how and what to do.”
Brown is the former Valdosta High School standout who had a phenomenal freshman season for the Blazers, and is looking to continue on that success as he and Helfer lead the Blazers into the 2021-22 season.
With things trending on the court for the Blazers, as well as putting themselves on the scene more, the Blazers look to bring in more top-level talented players, and continue the success that they have seen under Helfer for years to come.
