On Ice: No. 8 Vikings enter two-week quarantine

VALDOSTA—The Lowndes Vikings football team will not be suiting up for two weeks due to being placed under quarantine.
All football relations will be put on hold until the Vikings can return to practice on Oct. 26.
The Georgia High School Association has put out a five day re-acclimation plan where teams will have to participate in training with helmets only on the first two days, add shoulder pads on day three, and finish the next two days with full pads.
During their quarantine, the Vikings will miss the Oct. 16 matchup against Alcovy (0-5) and Mitchell County (1-3) on Oct. 23.
This has been the Viking’s first incident, remaining without for 11 weeks leading up to now as they sit with an unblemished 5-0 record.
They hold wins against Oakleaf (FL.), Lee County, and their most recent coming against rival Valdosta on Oct. 9.
If the next testing session bolds well and the re-acclimation period can be successful for five days, the Vikings will return to action against region rival Tift County on Oct. 30.
Tift County missed three weeks of play between Sept. 4 and Oct. 2 when four players and head coach Ashley Anders tested positive.
As of now, Lowndes and Tift County are scheduled to open region play against each other at Martin Stadium on Oct. 30.
Lowndes head coach Jamey DuBose was not available for comment.
