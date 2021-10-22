Off bye week, Valiants host Raiders to open region play

HAHIRA – The Valwood Valiants (2-5) kick-off Region 3-3A play against the Southland Academy Raiders (4-3) tonight at 7:30.
The Valiants, coming off of a bye week, should be well-rested after a strong offensive performance against the Southwest Georgia Academy Warriors in a 37-12 victory two weeks ago.
Valiants quarterback Dru Womack tossed 181 passing yards, while Noah Pettigrew rushed for 183 yards on the ground as the Valiants found true balance throughout the game.
Last year, Valwood defeated Southland on a last-minute field goal to win the game, 22-20 – extending their winning streak against the Raiders to two straight years. Tonight, the Valiants will look to make it three.
The Raiders hope to give the Valiants that same sour taste they gave them a year ago on their home field. The question is, can the Raiders get it done at Goddard Field?
The Valiants are coming off a dominant defensive performance, holding the Warriors' offense to only 12 points.
The game plan for the Warriors was wrecked by one man: Senior Worth Kimbro.
Kimbro had five tackles with three coming behind the line of scrimmage. Valiants linebackers Pettigrew and Demetris Rosier had a nice night with five tackles each.
The Valiants defense had trouble last year with the Raiders as they allowed two 60-yard runs in the game.
