Now loading: Valdosta’s Moore officially launches website

VALDOSTA—Indianapolis Colts cornerback and Valdosta native Kenny Moore II has officially launched his website.
The website, thekennymoore.com, launched last week and comes directly from the creations and designs of the 24-year-old.
The site allows fans to stay up to date with the latest projects that he works on, connect with him directly and purchase customized gear or apparel.
Fans can sign up for newsletters and subscriptions for future updates, as well as keep up with recent stories and articles about Moore through the website.
It is also a way to expand the NFL superstar’s brand beyond the Valdosta and Indianapolis communities.
Moore has held football camps in Valdosta for the past two summers in addition to other service acts for his hometown and has partnered with the Colts to do several service projects throughout Indianapolis during his tenure.
Through his website he can grow that brand and spread his passion for helping others.
Via a statement on his website: “Moore’s mantra is 1ove which means inclusion for all and coming together in love.”
Through the connections he can make with the website, he can further live up to that motto.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.