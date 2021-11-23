VALDOSTA – The Lowndes High Vikings (2-0) tipped off the 2021-22 season with the goal of being more defensive-oriented.
So far, through their first two games, they've used their defense to lead them to wins.
Junior DarMarcus Black scored nine of his game-high 15 points in the third quarter as the Vikings cruised to a 64-31 win against Leon (1-1) Monday night on Day 1 of the Charles Cooper Invitational.
"From the beginning, when we had our first practice, the first couple of weeks was just all defense," Lowndes boys varsity coach Reshon Benjamin said. "We have a lot of offensively gifted guys, but if you can play really good defense, that's next level type stuff. I believe if we can shut other teams' water off, we can win games – especially close games, when we find ourselves playing in games that matter."
The Vikings started the second half with emphasis as senior center JC Riley caught the ball and went to work in the post. As the 6-foot-9 big man turned over his right shoulder, he noticed a cutting DarMarcus Black underneath for a two-handed flush to give the Vikings a 20-point lead early in the third quarter.
The slam keyed an 18-4 run that sent the Vikings into the fourth quarter leading 54-20.
"The old adage is 'Offense wins games, defense wins championships,' and that's what we're in it for," Benjamin said. "I feel like we have the personnel to play hearty defense every night and you know, sometimes the shots might not be falling or you might find yourself in compromising positions. But defense is always a concept of the game you can control. When there's a lot of things that may not go your way, if you stabilize yourself on defense, you can still come out with wins."
The Vikings' onslaught continued in the fourth quarter as a put-back by junior Landon New gave the Vikings their largest lead of the night at 38 points with 4:18 remaining.
Freshman Samuel Shoptaw drilled three 3-pointers and finished with 14 points. Riley scored all nine of his points in the third quarter, using his size to deter driving lanes on defense while throwing down a pair of dunks and scoring easy baskets on offense. Aaron Williams added eight points in the win.
"It's huge, man," Benjamin said of Riley's impact on the game. "He's 6-9. He moves around really well. He does a lot of things – blocks shots, alters shots and rebounds. Sometimes, we have to reward him on offense. Even when he's not scoring the ball really well...the mere fact that he's 6-9, if he's touching it, he's going to attract a lot of people. With that size and athleticism that we have, we always have the advantage."
The Vikings led 30-11 at halftime.
Back-to-back 3s by Williams pushed the Vikings' lead to 25-7 in the second quarter. Shoptaw followed Williams' small flurry from 3-point range with back-to-back drives to the rim for left-handed finishes to put Lowndes ahead by 23 points before the Lions connected on two quick baskets to end the half as the Lions' Dre Green got a layup over and around the outstretched arms of Riley to beat the halftime buzzer.
The game got chippy between the two teams in the third quarter as players began pushing and shoving as the Vikings began to put distance between themselves and the Lions. Not only were the players exchanging trash talk, the student section started chirping at the visiting Lions as well. The jeering got so intense that officials issued a sideline warning and Benjamin went over to ask the students to calm down.
Despite the extracurriculars, Benjamin liked the way his team didn't lose its focus when things got testy.
"We're competitive. We want to win. By any means, we want to win," Benjamin said. "We have a rough couple of years. Things didn't go the way we wanted. Our expectations are high this year and the ceiling is high. So the guys, the way they approach the game, it means everything to them. It may get a little chippy at times, but we try to keep it within the confines of the game and make sure we do things conducive to winning the game."
LHS girls 79
Turner County 19
The Lowndes Vikettes used aggressive, stifling defense to overwhelm Turner County 79-19 in the opener.
After building an 18-8 lead to close the first quarter, the Vikettes turned up the heat defensively to take complete control.
A pull-up jumper in the midrange by Faith Johnson lit the fuse for a tidal wave-like run in the second quarter as the Vikettes outscored the Lady Titans 23-5 in the frame to take a 41-13 lead by halftime.
The Vikettes outscored the Lady Titans 38-6 in the second half.
"We preach defense here," Lowndes girls varsity coach Antonia Tookes said. "If you play good defense, you're gonna get easy baskets. That's just it in a nutshell. ... We play defense hard."
Amyah Espanol led the Vikettes with 19 points, spearheading the team's aggressive defense as she was able to nab several steals for transition baskets.
Otaifo Esenabhalu had 15 points, while Johnson and Kamya Williams added 10 points each in the win.
Tykhia Burgess led the Lady Titans with eight points.
After defeating Brooks County 64-9 in their season opener on Saturday, the Vikettes have outscored their first two opponents 143-28.
"Well, that's always been my mantra – defense," Tookes said. "That's got to be the face of our program, because defense is gonna ignite offense and when everybody plays great defense, we get those kind of results."
Despite the lopsided nature of the first two outings, Tookes has found a couple of areas her team can improve upon in the early going.
"We've got to box out and rebound...and talk," Tookes said. "Once we get those three things down, we have arrived."
UP NEXT
The Vikettes move on to Day 2 of the Charles Cooper Invitational Tuesday against Thomasville at 7 p.m., while the Vikings face off against the Bainbridge Bearcats at 8:30 p.m.
