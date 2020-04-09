VALDOSTA – A different route.
On the basketball court, Xavier Jones was a towering turbine of energy. A senior leader for a Valdosta High School basketball team announcing its arrival as a future force at a football powerhouse.
The 6-foot-5 forward announced Tuesday he would be hanging up his sneakers for good – deciding against college basketball to join the Navy.
"I felt like college really wasn’t for me right now," Jones said. "I have always been in the ROTC program, and always thought the Navy was the route I would like to take. My cousin is recently graduated from Air Force basic training."
With Jones manning the middle, the Wildcats went 24-4 this past season – advancing to the Sweet Sixteen under new coach Darrell Lockhart.
Jones had a pair of double-digit scoring games and grabbed at least five rebounds in 10 of the team's 28 games this season.
While Jones wasn't a prolific scorer – averaging 3.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game – his vocal leadership combined with the by-example approach of high-scoring teammates Ricky Brown and Allin Floyd helped turn a largely middling Valdosta hoops program into one of the top teams in the state.
"I'm proud of him and I know he will continue to do great things to make his parents proud," Valdosta assistant coach Will Lewis said of Jones' decision. "My prayers are for him to stay faithful along the journey as he transitions into adulthood."
A player with Jones' size and athleticism and commitment to the concept of team would theoretically fit right into a college rotation.
But when the season was over, there weren't many looks coming his way.
"Well, I really didn’t have any feedback from colleges," Jones said. "My coaches had some exposure camps and all-star games lined up for me, but I decided to go a different route."
Jones has enlisted in the Navy as a machinist's mate, a position charged with maintaining and operating steam turbines used to propel ships and power auxiliary machinery.
While he may still pick up a basketball to keep himself fit, Jones accepts this next phase of his life, but looks back fondly on what he and his teammates accomplished this season.
"It means a lot to me, knowing all the hard work we put in finally paid off when everyone overlooked us," Jones said of his senior season. "This season really changed me. Coach Lock really believed in me and pushed me to become a leader on the team."
Shane Thomas is the sports editor at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.