VALDOSTA –– The No. 9-ranked Lowndes Vikings (2-0) thrashed the Griffin Bears (1-1) as they rattled off 45 unanswered points until the Bears scored with 8 minutes left in the game.
The 45-6 drubbing gave first-year head coach Jamey DuBose his first win at Martin Stadium and a 2-0 start to the season.
“Any time you get a win, it’s a great moment,” Dubose said. “I’m very happy for our players for executed the plan that the coaches put for them. It was a lot of fun and exciting with a very nice crowd tonight.”
The second half was played with a running clock, but both teams managed to get a score before time expired.
First, Justin Lee took off for a 20-yard run before he was knocked out of bounds on the 2-yard line.
A play later, he rushed for the remaining yards to get the Vikings a 45-0 lead with 8 minutes to go in the third quarter.
As the second group began to get all the snaps, the Bears finally got on the board after Khalfani Harps ran a quarterback keep for three yards with eight minutes left in the game.
“We worked a lot of guys tonight,” DuBose said. “A lot of people got in. I don’t even know how many people played but it is good for this program and our depth. That’s valuable moments of time that we can’t give them during practice. I’m proud we were able to get them in during quality game time.”
On the second play from scrimmage Jacurri Brown connected with Jaheim James on a 49-yard flat pass to put them in field goal range.
They could not reach the end zone and settled for three from a 36-yard Franklin Aguilar kick to give them a 3-0 lead.
The Bears got the ball but could not make any movement and were forced to punt.
Ramecia Burgman for the Vikings blocked Josh Galvez’s offense up on Griffin’s 42-yard line.
And they capitalized on it.
At the end of the drive, Brown called his own number and scrambled in a six-yard touchdown.
The Vikings went with the trickery as they ran a swing play to Chase Belcher to convert the two-point conversion, giving them an 11-0 lead with 8:09 left in the first quarter.
The Bears still could not move the ball on the next play, having a 3-and-out drive.
When the Vikings got the ball, backup quarterback Tristin Bohler checked in at quarterback.
Bohler handed it off to Israel Mitchell, where he took off for a 39-yard touchdown to grab a three-possession lead at 18-0 with 4:32 remaining in the first quarter.
As the quarter ended, Vikings had the Bears offense pinned to their own 7-yard line on 3rd and 13.
The Bears could not convert the third down conversion and were forced to punt again.
Burgman decided to have an encore, blocking his second punt of the evening, and placing the Vikings offense on the Bears’ 9-yard line.
“Burgman is unbelievable,” DuBose said. “He gets off the ball quick and we saw some deficiencies on their snaps and knew we could go get it and I’m proud he was able to take it off the foot. Those plays are game changers.”
Two plays later, Lee rushed in a 2-yarder to give the Vikings a 25-0 lead.
Another three-and-out followed as a Quamari Williams pass fell incomplete to Prince Green as his helmet was knocked off.
Chase Belcher wanted to build off his first week performance as he ran a post route and caught a Bohler pass for a 57-yard touchdown reception with 9:36 left in the second quarter.
The Vikings last score of the half came off a 4-yard Tydreke Thomas carry with 6:46 remaining.
“It was a very fast start,” DuBose said. “That was the best thing tonight. We got out of the locker and played fast to get on the board and continued to add to it.”
The Bears had one more chance to get some points in the half when Bohler fumbled a snap and it was recovered by a Bears defender on the Vikings’ 37-yard line.
The defense remained stingy and forced them to kick a field goal, but it went offline before halftime.
UP NEXT
This Friday, Sept. 18, Oakleaf (Fla.) pays a visit to Martin Stadium to face the Vikings.
“We’re looking in all areas,” DuBose said. “We want to get one percent better each day. I like our guy’s attitude and work ethic every night on the field.”
Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.