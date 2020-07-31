The North Florida Junior Golf Foundation (NFJG), one of Florida’s top junior golf programs, is wrapping up its 2019-2020 season following the conclusion of its Fall, Spring and Summer events. More than 300 golfers from the greater Jacksonville area, northern Florida and southern Georgia have competed in tournaments and participated in instructional camps this past year.
While the pandemic did alter the schedule somewhat, Jack Aschenbach, PGA Professional and Executive Director of the NFJG, was pleased with what the NFJG was able to accomplish.
“We had a great year. The Fall Series was very exciting with several kids vying for the top prizes, and much of the Spring and Summer seasons came off despite the pandemic. We maintained health protocols to continue as many events as we could. The NFJG golf tournaments provided our players with structured events when many things were cancelled. It was so good to see them out there working hard and having fun,” Mr. Aschenbach said.
The NFJG organizes ten to twelve tournaments for boys and girls during each of the Fall, Spring and Summer seasons as well as a Middle School Program and Summer Camps. In all there are nine different skill levels that the NFJG team uses to differentiate the members from elite players to those just learning.
Tournament Winners
The winners of the 2019-2020 Fall and Spring Tournament Series, respectively, were:
Boys 16-18: Charlie Kurtz; Antonio Rios
Elite Tour Boys (ages 10-18): Brett Maloy (both Fall and Spring)
Rising Tour Boys (ages 10-14): Noah Mayers; Lucas Elliott
Elite Tour Girls (ages 10-18): Alyzabeth Morgan; Emma Wells / Beatrice Dietz
Rising Tour Girls (ages 10-14): Tori Barned; Sarah Harpster
Boys 10-12: Trevor Challice; Mateo Elliott
Foundation Tour (ages 6-13): Ambrose Kinnare; Jaspreet Kondal
The Summer Series is coming to an end and all races are close right now. Another segment of the NFJG line-up is The North Florida Junior Players Tour, featuring a series of two-day tournaments for the more competitive golfers, called “Majors.” There are three divisions on this tour: Boys 13-18, Girls 13-18, and Boys, 10-12. Jacksonville’s Moses Compaan (Boys 13-18) and Ponte Vedra’s Ashley Huffman have a commanding lead and is in line for the “Top Honor Award.” The winners will be decided by early August.
NFJG Thanks Foundation Partners, Local Sponsors
As with many non-profit, instructional-based undertakings, the NFJGF cannot continue without financial support from the business and local communities, either through partnerships, sponsorships, anonymous donors and / or donations. The special programming entry fees alone cost $15,000-$20,000 every year. In addition, NFJG gives out annual scholarships to need-based participants.
“We are extremely grateful to our Foundation Partners – Capital Inventory, Inc., Northern Chapter PGA, ACTION SPORTS JAX, and PHIL MAK ENTERPRISES for their financial support. Our Tournament Sponsors – Titleist, Redefined Lighting, B & C Financials, Jacksonville Area Golf Association, Law Office of Will Kurtz, Florida Georgia Windows and Doors, The South Hampton Golf Association – have also been very generous. But we’re hoping for some additional support from corporations to small businesses to the grass-roots level.” Mr. Aschenbach reported.
The NFJGF would like to reach out to the community at this time and ask for its help in supporting a big swath of local youth golfers.
“This year has been particularly tough as we did not sell any Chip-in-for-Youth tickets for the Players Championship and many of our other fund raising events have been cancelled, including The Russel Knox and Friends fund raiser. Mr. Knox, who plays on the PGA Tour, is the NFJG TOUR Ambassador. We recently created a “HOLE-IN-ONE CLUB” and a Mentorship program to create an easy way of supporting NFJGF,” Mr. Aschenbach noted.
If your child is interested in learning to play golf, or is already playing, please consider having them join the NFJGF to experience a top-flight golf development opportunity. If you’d like to support the NFJGF, please go to the Make A Donation page on the NFJGF website, where several options are outlined.
Hat Tip to NFJG Staff, Board of Directors and Volunteers
Mr. Aschenbach noted the critical role that the NFJGF Board of Directors, Staff and Volunteers play in making the organization run smoothly and effectively throughout the year.
“They bring so much energy to NFJG. Everyone involved was a young golfer once and well-remembers the desire to get better in a serious but fun atmosphere. NFJG provides the opportunity, mentoring and instruction that up and coming golfers crave and need to bring along their games. Their enthusiasm and dedication make this organization a first-rate instructional and positive environment for our young golfers,” Aschenbach explained.
NFJG Board President Jim Houston, long-time Ponte Vedra Beach resident, PGA Professional and General Manager of the Golf Club at South Hampton, explained his passion in serving the NFJGF.
"I take great pride in the more than 300 Members that our Tour has each year, and the positive impact that we have on their lives. Our goal has always been to provide them with a competitively run tour and teach them the importance of sportsmanship. We are also very proud of the scholarships that we present to the players each year. These funds make a significant impact on the students and their families,” Mr. Houston added.
Board Member Emily Tillo, Jacksonville area native and a NFJG alum, is now working as a Community Outreach Coordinator for the PGA Tour after a successful collegiate golf career at Boston University.
“I believe the skills that the students learn while playing on the NFJG Tour will help them achieve success in college and in their working careers. Jack and his team work so hard to provide incredible opportunities for junior golfers in Northeast Florida. They gain tournament experience and, most importantly, learn life lessons through the game of golf that will stay with them forever,” Ms. Tillo said.
Staff Members include Jack Aschenbach, PGA Professional, Executive Director; Kevin Glynn, PGA Professional, Tournament Coordinator, Lead Rules Official; Lynne Kirkpatrick, LPGA Professional, Golf Development Lead Instructor, Bishop Kenny Girls Golf Team Head Coach; Jody Clark, NFJG Tour Assistant; Rules Officials: Susan Waite, Mark Heeter, Gary Murfitt, Mike Charrie, Kyle Jewett and Charles Collings.
Board Members include Jim Houston, PGA Professional, President; Matt Borocz, PGA Professional, Vice President; Steve Horner, Treasurer; Members-at-Large: Derek Sprague, Donald H. Poag, Kevin Bing, Will Kurtz, Emily Tillo, Jeff Klauk, Michael Young and Tyler Brown.
