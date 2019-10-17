No. 3 Valdosta stares down stiff test at No. 8 Coffee

VALDOSTA –– A pair of 6-1 teams will tangle tonight in Douglas as the No. 3 Valdosta Wildcats visit the No. 8 Coffee Trojans in Region 1-6A.
The 'Cats come into tonight's game off the strength of a 52-20 win against Houston County last Friday, while the Trojans struck first and defeated Northside 7-0 last week in their region opener.
After holding the Bears to just 38 yards rushing and 180 yards of total offense, the 'Cats will see a Trojans team that averages 136.3 yards on the ground led by the tandem of Antonio Dawson and Maurice Turner.
Together, Dawson and Turner have combined for 68 carries for 586 yards and six touchdowns. The Trojans average 37 points per game this season due in large part to the success of their running attack.
Valdosta head coach Alan Rodemaker likes how his defense has held up against the run this season, but cautions that the Trojans are also mixing in more pass plays than in previous years.
"I do feel better about our defense playing the run," Rodemaker said. "(Coffee) wants to run the football, but honestly, they're throwing the ball a lot more this year. It's like 55-45, 55 percent run, 45 percent pass. They're as balanced as they've ever been this year.
"Let's go back to last year: They came in here with a strong running attack and they were probably 70-30 run last year or 65-35, but the three scores were three passes. They slid one up the seam on us for a 25-yard touchdown, then they had a 30-yard touchdown and a 70-yard touchdown throwing the football. They did move the ball some running it, they didn't beat us but they scored throwing the football. They're very capable –– they've got good skill on offense and Robby (Pruitt) has a wing-T background and likes to run the football. In the end, we'd better be able to stop both of them."
At quarterback, the Trojans look to junior quarterback A.J. Wilkerson –– a dual-threat that has completed 63.6 percent of his passes this season for 833 yards and 10 touchdowns while running the ball 29 times for 150 yards.
Wide receiver Jaylen Suggs is currently tied for second in Region 1-6A in receiving touchdowns with five and ranks fourth in receiving yards with 314.
"They're talented. They present us a bunch of challenges," Rodemaker said. "I think their best players are back from last year. Jaylen Suggs plays a lot of different places –– plays the slot receiver, plays the fullback for them, plays the running back for them. He's really talented and Maurice Turner is a sophomore who's a really good player. They're still a young team so they'll be really good again next year. Coffee will be one of the teams to beat next year, just like they are this year."
The Valdosta offense started slowly last week against Houston County, scoring on a Delroy Mattis field goal in the first quarter. Slow starts have plagued Valdosta lately. In fact, Valdosta has not scored a touchdown in the first quarter of a game since Sept. 20 against Beaufort.
Against a Coffee defensive front that will be the most fearsome defense Valdosta will see this side of Lowndes in 1-6A, Rodemaker's buzz word for the week has been patience.
"They're excellent (defensively). Most people would agree their defensive front is the strength of their team," Rodemaker said. "And you know, I think that's the strength of Lowndes' team. To me, I think, I see this as a lot like playing Lowndes. Lowndes handled us on defense. I don't know that we had the patience in that game. I think Coffee will play us a similar way –– they'll back up at 10 yards and make us walk down the field rather than run. They'll get after us up front."
Valdosta quarterback Tate Rodemaker turned in a quality effort last week –– completing 15-of-26 passes for 244 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. Rodemaker currently leads Region 1-6A in passing yardage (1,543) and touchdowns (21).
The 'Cats got a boost from senior running back T.J. Dailey. Dailey had 12 carries for 91 yards and a season-high four touchdowns last week.
Flanking Dailey is sophomore back Kaleb Robinson, who is still working his way back to form after recovering from a knee injury that cost him all of the preseason and all but three games this season.
In his third game back, Robinson had three carries for 37 yards, highlighted by a punishing feat of strength that saw him drag a host of Houston County defenders for extra yardage on a run that set up a score by Dailey.
"I'll tell you this, we miss Ra'jaez Mosley," Rodemaker said with a smile. "Our backs –– Kaleb's starting to look like his old self and T.J.'s been a stud for us this year. We hope to get those guys going and be a lot more balanced. I don't know that we'll ever be balanced yardage-wise but our plays can be balanced. We want to run the football and we've got to if we're gonna get to where we want to get to this year. To win in this region, you'd better be balanced and there's some excellent coaches in this region –– they'll take advantage if you're just one-sided and they'll get after you there. I was happy about last week, but I know this week, we'll have to do the same. We have to get after those guys and move the football.
"Kaleb looks closer and closer to how he looked last year. T.J. just gets better and better and he didn't play last year. Game 7, you feel like you ought to be hitting your stride now and I hope we are."
Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Jardine Stadium in Douglas. Tickets for the event will be sold at the stadium for $10.
Shane Thomas is the sports editor at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.