WARNER ROBINS –– Tate Rodemaker threw a career-best six touchdown passes as No. 5 Valdosta (8-2, 3-1 Region 1-6A) smacked Northside (3-6, 0-3) 48-7 Friday.
Rodemaker went 15-of-20 for 339 yards as the 'Cats clinched home field advantage and a No. 2 seed in the Class 6A state playoffs.
The 'Cats tallied 552 total yards –– 505 coming from the offense, with 162 coming on the ground and didn't commit a turnover in the win.
Head coach Alan Rodemaker saw the plan he originally drew up for Lee County last week, work to perfection against Northside.
The 'Cats clipped the wings off the Eagles, stifling their running game and forced the only team in Region 1-6A without a passing touchdown to 17 yards passing on the night.
"I thought we played a complete football game," Rodemaker said. "They came out in the first quarter and they showed they're a good football team. We had to come out here and play hard because if they come out and score a couple times –– and they scored early –– then it's a different deal.
"Other than a couple little things in special teams, I thought we played good there. I thought we played well on defense and then, the offense did their thing. It was the most complete game we've played in a while."
Junior Javonte Sherman caught seven passes for 150 yards with four touchdowns against the Eagles. Senior Tarrell Roberts added five catches of his own for 97 yards and two scores as Valdosta went over 40 points for the seventh time this season.
Valdosta's running attack was versatile as it spread carries between T.J Dailey, Shavious Wright and Kaleb Robinson. Dailey led the team with 73 yards on 11 carries, Wright had a team-high 12 carries for 36 yards and Robinson had a solid night with six carries for 24 yards.
"Listen, the more we can run it, the more dangerous we are," Rodemaker said. "If people have to honor the run, it opens up things in the passing game. I think the second half of the season, we've gotten much better running the football. We've got some talented guys and I think our offensive line is coming around. Coach (Josh) Crawford called an excellent game and it's just great when we can be a lot more balanced."
The Valdosta defense rebounded from one of their worst efforts of the season to limit the Eagles to 173 yards of total offense –– 156 coming on the ground.Region 1-6A's leading rusher, Northside quarterback Mason Ford, was held in check much of the night.
Ford completed just 2-of-10 passes for 17 yards and carried the ball 11 times for only 29 yards with the Eagles' lone touchdown to his credit. DeAndre McKenzie led the Eagles' offense with seven carries for 61 yards, while Kalik Evans also had seven carries for 59 yards in the loss.
Valdosta led by 21 points at the half.
Facing 3rd-and-12 from the Northside 43, Rodemaker lofted a long pass downfield to Roberts, who shed the Northside defense and coasted in to put Valdosta in front 28-7 with 6:29 left in the second quarter.
Ford put the Eagles on the board early in the second quarter. On 2nd-and-9 from the Valdosta 40, Ford rolled out and broke through a seam to scamper 40 yards for the touchdown to make it 14-7 with 9:27 to go in the second quarter.
"I thought our D-line played good, I think everybody played well –– I don't know if anybody stood out, because I feel like I was hollering and screaming at everybody [laughs]," Rodemaker said of his defense. "Our D-line had to play good and our linebackers had to play good with the running attack Northside had. When you're playing the option, your front seven better play good if you're going to hold them to seven points. Even though I wasn't completely pleased with it, they must've played better than I thought to hold them to seven points."
The 'Cats offered a quick response, however, as Rodemaker shoveled to Kaleb Robinson on first down from their own 35. Robinson shook past the Northside defense and rolled 65 yards to the end zone to open up a 21-7 lead with 9:16 left in the first half.
After forcing the Eagles three-and-out late in the first quarter, the 'Cats found themselves in a 3rd-and-13 situation to open the second quarter.
Rodemaker fired deep to Javonte Sherman for a 55-yard touchdown to put Valdosta up 14-0 with 11:49 left in the second quarter.
Valdosta's defense got off to a fine start as it forced the Eagles three-and-out on their first drive. Though Rodemaker was sacked on the team's first play from scrimmage, he rebounded to salvage the drive.
The five-play drive ended in points as Rodemaker connected on a pass to Sherman on 4th-and-11 for a first down, then followed it up with a 21-yard hookup for the first touchdown of the night with 8:04 left in the first quarter.
UP NEXT
Valdosta has a bye next week as it waits to learn its opponent for the first round of the state playoffs on Nov. 15.
"I like make it-take it," Rodemaker said smiling. "That's how we used to play basketball growing up. I'm glad we've got a bye week because we have some injuries we've got to heal up. Luckily, we didn't lose anybody tonight. A week is going to help us. Now we're going to get after it and get better, but we'll let those injured guys get healed up and that'll be huge for us going into the playoffs."
