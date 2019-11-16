VALDOSTA –– Navigating through temperatures in the low 50s and a swirling mist of rain, the second-seeded Valdosta Wildcats eliminated the Lakeside Evans Panthers 45-9 Friday night.
The ‘Cats blew the game open in the second half, scoring 22 of their 45 points after intermission. A big part of the team’s success was its ability to play well in the cold, wet conditions and capitalizing on the Panthers’ mistakes.
“I’m glad we won in some conditions,” Valdosta head coach Alan Rodemaker said. “We threw the ball around and we’ve got some guys banged up and we won in some bad conditions. For me, I’m proud of our guys. We didn’t start great. I think we were kind of sleepwalking early, but that comes after an open week sometimes.”
The ‘Cats needed only two plays on their first drive to come up with points as Jaylin Alderman scored on a 49-yard touchdown pass from Tate Rodemaker with 9:41 to go in the first quarter.
Capitalizing on a missed extra point by the ‘Cats, Panthers quarterback Jaden Taylor found 6-foot-4 wide out Andrew May on a 76-yard touchdown on second down to put Lakeside ahead 7-6 with 8:54 remaining in the opening quarter. Adding to the encouraging start, the Lakeside lead grew to 9-6 on a ‘Cats safety moments later.
“I told everybody this week, (Lakeside) was a better football team than they were three years ago,” Rodemaker said. “This community starts talking about state championships, and I get it. I’m proud to be a part of this community, but our kids hear that and they start thinking we can just bypass a game and you can’t in the playoffs. When people come to Bazemore-Hyder, it’s their Super Bowl. You’d better focus on every game, one game at a time if you’re going to get where you want to get to.
“I think there was a lesson in that tonight –– I also thought there was a positive in playing in bad conditions and being able to throw and catch the football. I thought we did that well.”
The game took a decisive turn with 2:02 left in the first quarter.
With the Panthers threatening deep in the red zone, ‘Cats corner Jadarian Rhym picked off Taylor in the end zone and rolled 99 yards for a touchdown.
The ‘Cats took the lead for good on the play, going up 13-9 late in the first quarter.
“It was the play of the game, it’s not even close,” Rodemaker said smiling. “It’s the biggest play we’ve had in a while on defense. We were on the ropes a little bit right there and...what a huge play that was. Rhym’s a very capable corner and he’s been banged up a little bit, but what a big play for him and our defense and our football team. That was just making the most of an opportunity and he just stepped in front of it. I didn’t know he was that fast [laughs], couldn’t nobody catch him. I’m proud of him.”
The ‘Cats began to separate in the second half as starting sophomore placekicker Delroy Mattis banged in a mammoth 45-yard field goal with 5:22 left in the third quarter.
Rodemaker praised Mattis for rising to the occasion and making the kick –– making good on the team’s trust in him to attempt long field goals throughout the season, despite not having a lot of makes from that distance.
“Well, he’s very talented,” Rodemaker said of Mattis. “He’s very talented. He had a lot of touchbacks tonight and a 45-yard kick. He did miss an extra point early, but he’s young. He’s a sophomore but he’s very talented. He can be a college football kicker, there’s no doubt about if he can play college football. That’s important. He needs to start trusting himself and having confidence in his ability, because he’s a good kicker. He had some up-and-down stuff tonight, but I thought he came back from it well and kicked really well the rest of the game.
Valdosta racked up 393 yards of total offense, led by another brilliant performance by senior Tate Rodemaker. Rodemaker completed 20-of-26 passes for 215 yards with five touchdowns –– pushing his total to 39 on the season.
Senior receiver Willie Trapp caught a team-high six passes for 48 yards, including a 15-yard jump ball from Rodemaker with 1:45 left in the third quarter –– the ‘Cats final score of the night.
Sophomore running back Kaleb Robinson had a stellar night for the ‘Cats as well –– 11 carries for 87 yards from the backfield and five receptions for 40 yards and a seven-yard touchdown with 1:56 left in the third quarter.
Alderman had a pair of catches for 55 yards and a touchdown in the win.
For the Panthers, they finish their season with a 7-3 record. Taylor completed 12-of-25 passes for 179 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Lakeside running back Christopher Turner had eight carries for 57 yards while Taylor had eight carries for 35 yards in the loss.
UP NEXT
Valdosta travels to Alpharetta to take on Johns Creek, who defeated Alexander 59-34 on Friday, in the second round.
“I figured (Johns Creek) might be the guys, but they’ve got a good football team,” Rodemaker said. “They throw it around a bunch so that game next week might last until midnight or 1 in the morning [laughs]. We’re excited to have that opportunity and we’re looking forward to it.”
