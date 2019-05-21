VALDOSTA –– A former Viking has returned to the Crimson Coliseum.
Reshon Benjamin was introduced as Lowndes High School's new varsity boys basketball coach on Tuesday.
Benjamin, 30, played four years for the Vikings under four different head coaches. A three-year starter, Benjamin earned All-Region Second Team honors as a senior under then-coach Kingston Clark. Following his days as a Viking, Benjamin committed to Lees-McCrae College in Banner Elk, N.C., where he went on to play all four years for the Bobcats.
Tuesday, Benjamin spoke in the Lowndes High Lecture Hall with a host of parents and players in attendance and shared his vision for the new era of Vikings basketball.
"No. 1 is discipline –– I'm a firm believer and a firm proponent that there's a right way to do everything so discipline is very important," Benjamin outlined. "No. 2, decisions –– when I talk about decisions, I'm talking about making sure you do the right thing no matter what. There's an old quote that says, 'The time is always right to do the right thing.' That's one of the things I plan to continue to instill into your young men.
"The third thing, defense. The old adage in sports is offense wins games, but defense wins championships. That's something that we're really, really looking to do while we're here. The last thing is family. Family's very, very important. Some of the greatest teams, they're not successful just because of talent alone. They're successful because they band together as a brotherhood at all times. That's one thing I want to teach your young men. Taking 12, 13, 14 or 15 players, two or three managers, four coaches and eventually, bringing that together to create one family."
Benjamin, a sports management major at Lees-McCrae, comes over to Lowndes from cross-town rival Valdosta where he served as an assistant coach under former head coach Antonio Haynes the past six seasons. After joining the staff with Haynes, Benjamin was promoted to lead assistant –– a position the 6-foot-2 former college guard locked down the past three seasons.
Through working with Benjamin closely, Haynes says he felt immediately that Benjamin had a gift and passion for the game. Not only that, Haynes admits Benjamin made his job a lot easier as part of his staff.
"I knew it from Day 1, from the time he started helping me, he had a gift," Haynes said. "It's a gift from God that he's ready to be a head coach. He's been around the game a long time, played college basketball and his way of dealing with young men is remarkable. I tell him that's his greatest gift. ... Him finally getting a head job was long overdue and I'm just excited for him, thrilled him and I want to be one of his biggest supporters."
Haynes continued, "As a lead assistant, he was remarkable –– he made my job 100 percent easier. The only thing I had to do was come in and coach, man. The practice planning, he did it. The preparation, he did it. I just knew, with him being able to do all that, when he finally got a head coaching job, it would be a smooth transition for him."
Benjamin takes over for coach Donnie Holland, who resigned at the end of the 2018-19 season after leading the Vikings to a 15-13 record. Holland went 76-62 in five seasons on the Viking sidelines, posting an 18-17 record in Region 1-7A.
Following the ceremony, Lowndes Athletic Director Randy McPherson spoke about what bringing Benjamin back to lead the Vikings means for the basketball program and the community.
"It feels good to bring Coach Benjamin back home," Lowndes Athletic Director Randy McPherson said. "We're very impressed with him and we look forward to getting basketball cranked up. ... I like what he stands for –– high character, he works his kids hard and he's got a tremendous knowledge for the game. He brings a lot to the table for us."
Much of what Benjamin brings to the table revolves around his core values –– his faith, as well as hard work, teamwork, and investing himself fully into a team.
Despite spending his most recent years in rival black and gold, Benjamin believes his love for the game is what brought him back to where his playing career started.
"Basketball is really an analogy for life," Benjamin said. "A lot of core principles –– hard work, teamwork, cooperation, really investing yourself into the team; those are some of the things that I've learned from the game of basketball. I've just been playing my whole life and loving it and I'm glad that's brought me back home."
On the floor, Benjamin wants to run an "upbeat, fast-paced" offense. The Vikings averaged 61 points per game last season, seeing much of their success in the open floor and being able to knock down 3-point shots in bunches.
Defensively, the Vikings allowed 57.2 points per game. The Vikings struggled at times on that end of the floor last season, but under Benjamin, expect the Vikings to be more attentive and stingy in that department.
"The biggest thing is defense –– understanding the concepts of man-to-man, understanding the rotations in zone, understanding different things that I want to do in full-court press," Benjamin said. "I really think the best teams allow their defense to turn into offense. I do want to implement a dribble-drive, ball screen, constant continuity type offense, but that'll just be a framework for whenever we don't get buckets in transition or whenever I don't see a mismatch that I think a guy can take another guy one-on-one. The biggest thing is making sure the defensive principles are down pat –– making sure guys understand rotations, making sure we can just stay in front of people. Offense wins games, defense wins championships –– that's an adage that I do coach by and I live by. Defense turns into offense."
Despite his philosophy centering itself around aggressive defense and attacking offense, Benjamin's countenance remains unruffled. His voice is steady, deep and calm. His demeanor is one of confidence and a cool kind of warmth only felt through interaction.
As a player, Benjamin loved to isolate himself and as he put it, "clear my mind from all distractions." Yet, his playing style was one of calculated aggression, hinging on unassuming leaping ability, a silky perimeter shot and shifty ball-handling moves. A self-admitted mystery, Benjamin says his demeanor is largely derived from his faith.
"I've always been this type of guy," Benjamin said, opening his hands. "Honestly, a lot of it can be attributed to my faith. I don't stress, I don't worry and the core principles that I live by, the word of God tells us not to. This is where a lot of that usually comes from, but I've always been this type of guy ever since I could remember. My old college coach used to always say, 'If I had a penny for everything that I couldn't figure out about you, I'd be a rich man.' ... I've always been the type of guy people can't really get a grasp of, but a lot of it now is attributed to my faith."
Now entrusted with leading the Vikings on and off the floor, Benjamin has been well-prepared from his time at Valdosta High under Haynes. Haynes says assuredly that Benjamin and his other former assistant, David Brinson are equipped with the know-how and support to thrive in their new positions.
"(Being a head coach) is a lot to handle," Haynes said. "All of the stuff people don't see –– the budgeting, transportation, dealing with all the other issues –– he'll be able to handle all that. He brought a great assistant with him in Coach (David) Brinson. Coach Brinson is familiar with a lot of that stuff, which should take a load off and allow him to just coach. Change is always big and for him, it's not only a change –– he's coming back home, so it'll be that much easier. The support they have here (at Lowndes) is amazing. With the support he has here, it'll be a smooth transition for him."
Bequeathed all of the inner workings of what it means to be a coach and more specifically, a leader of young men, Benjamin says he's more focused than he is excited. Sure, Benjamin is appreciative of the warmth he has been shown since his hiring at his alma mater.
But the 30-year old remains even-keeled with the responsibility of leading the Vikings to new heights on the hardwood and in life.
"The biggest thing is not getting so caught up and wound up in the emotional side of things," Benjamin said. "Being home, everybody's showing love but more so just staying dedicated and focused to the purpose. As I spoke of up there, a lot of guys get into this for a lot of different things. Purpose brought me here. ... As long as I stand clear and stay focused on whatever the purpose is, then that's gonna keep me driven to do the job that I know I'm supposed to do."
Whenever Benjamin is done fulfilling his purpose with the Vikings, he wants his work to be looked back upon as a labor of love, hard work and sacrifice.
"I would rather be remembered more so as a man that loved the people, as a man who had a heart for the people, as a man who looked out for the people and as a man who was willing to sacrifice himself for the greater good," Benjamin said. "I think, at some point in time in life, what I think we all should come to an understanding of is that we're living for something greater than ourselves. So being here in this position, having this platform or what most may consider a position of power, I understand that it's not about me and I'm willing to sacrifice all that I am for whatever the process may need. It's needed –– not just from me, but this type of leadership; servant leadership is needed."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.